In Summary Hublot has launched its Big Bang Denim collection, featuring four new watches

The Hublot Big Bang Denim and Spirit of Big Bang Denim feature denim dials and straps

The women’s versions are crafted from steel and have diamonds set on the bezels

Hublot is back again with another new Big Bang and Spirit of Big Bang watches , and this time, it’s all about denim. Denim on a watch is quite unusual, but Hublot originally experimented with this material back in 2013, and it's now reintroducing it in the form of the Big Bang Denim collection.

Within the new Big Bang Denim collection are four timepieces – the Big Bang Original Denim 43mm, the Big Bang Denim 32mm, the Spirit of Big Bang Denim 42mm and the Spirit of Big Bang Denim 32mm. The smaller sizes are designed for women or those with smaller wrists, and have been given some extra bling and more laidback dials.

The four Denim watches have similar features, including blue denim dials and matching denim straps with white stitching mounted on black rubber. The denim for the dial is positioned at a 45-degree angle to show off the texture of the fabric, and it's vacuum-encased in epoxy resin to preserve its colour.

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(Image credit: Hublot)

Starting with the Hublot Big Bang Original Denim 43mm, it sits in a 43mm titanium case that’s been given a frayed textile-like edge around the bezel. The bezel itself still has Hublot’s iconic H-shaped screws, and the crown is flanked by two chronograph pushers.

Aside from the denim material, the dial has quite a lot going on with a combination of number and bar numerals, a minute track, and a date window ‘hidden’ between four and five o’clock. Two, three and four o’clock are eclipsed by a silver small seconds counter, while nine is also replaced by a silver subdial.

Powered by the HUB1280 Unico Manufacture flyback chronograph movement with column-wheel, the Hublot Big Bang Original Denim 43mm has a 72 hour power reserve. It’s priced at £18,300 / $24,000 / €23,400.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The women’s version is the Hublot Big Bang Denim 32mm. It’s much smaller at 32mm and has a steel case with diamonds set into the bezel. There are no chronographs or a date window, and regular numerals and bar hour markers. It has a 40 hour power reserve, thanks to its automatic HUB1120 self-winding movement, and is priced at £14,500 / $19,000 / €18,600.

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The Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Denim 42mm is similar to the Big Bang Denim 42mm, in terms of case size and material, crown and pushers. How it differs is its case has a tonneau-shape which is also studded by the H-shaped screws and it has that rugged denim-like texture.

(Image credit: Hublot)

Another difference is its movement. The Spirit of Big Bang Denim 42mm is powered by the HUB4700 self-winding skeleton chronograph, a collaboration between Hublot and Zenith. It gives the watch a 50 hour power reserve, and powers the three chronographs that sit at three, six and nine o’clock. It’s priced at £21,200 / $27,700 / 27,000.

The fourth and final addition is the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Denim 32mm. It has the same case shape as the Spirit of Big Bang Denim 42mm except smaller, and like the other women’s watch in the collection, it has diamonds on the bezel and is powered by the same automatic movement. It’s priced at £16,400 / $21,500 / €21,000.

(Image credit: Hublot)