Hublot’s Classic Fusion Tributo is a golden reimagining of its first-ever watch

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot has launched the Classic Fusion Tributo in yellow gold or white gold options. The watch pays tribute to the first-ever Hublot watch, with the yellow gold version looking almost identical to the original.

Hublot is paying tribute to its first-ever watch that put it on the map. The new Hublot Classic Fusion Tributo is available in yellow gold or white gold, and remains faithful to the original design but with some modern upgrades, like the case size and movement.

In 1980, Carlo Crocco, Hublot’s founder, made a splash in the watch industry by combining gold and rubber. The original watch also featured a bezel with 12 visible screws which has since become a trademark for Hublot, and a simple, plain dial and case.

Now 46 years later, Hublot is honouring its original design with the launch of the Hublot Classic Fusion Tributo . The new watch has many of the same features as the original, including its 12 screws on the bezel, and the combination of gold and rubber. In fact, the yellow gold version looks almost identical to the first Hublot watch.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

What’s changed is the case size and movement. Starting with the case, the Hublot Classic Fusion Tributo has grown from 36mm to 38mm. A screw-down crown sits on the right side, and the bezel has its original slightly domed screws that act as the hour markers of the watch.

Yellow gold or white gold make up the case, and both have black dials, with yellow gold being black lacquer and white gold being black onyx. With the absence of indices or numerals, the dial keeps the original’s simplicity, and has hour, minute and seconds hands, and a date window at three o’clock.

The dial of the Hublot Classic Fusion Tributo also has the Hublot logo and MDM pad-printing on them. MDM links back to the watch’s origins and also stands for Main Dans la Main Foundation, a cause that means a lot to Hublot’s founder, Carlo Crocco.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The Hublot Classic Fusion Tributo has had its movement upgraded from quartz to its self-winding, automatic HUB1711 Manufacture movement. It gives the watch 60 hours of power reserve, and has an open-worked oscillating weight which is stamped with Hublot’s ‘H’. it can be seen via the sapphire caseback.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors