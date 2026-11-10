Hublot partners with Soldier on Big Bang watch that’s covered in miniature soldiers
Hublot’s new watch brings back its signature All Black concept
Hublot has partnered with Leonard Iheagwam – a.k.a Soldier – on a new Big Bang watch. Aptly keeping with the Lagos-born, London-based artist’s name, the Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black is covered in miniature soldiers on the watch’s dial and base – but if you’re not quick, you might not get one.
The Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black is the first watch created by Soldier with Hublot, and it’s a timepiece that’s been two years in the making. Aside from the exciting collaboration, the Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black also brings back Hublot’s signature All Black concept that was first introduced in 2006.
As the name suggests, the Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black comes in a singular black colour on the entire watch, aside from the straps which I’ll get to later. The case, bezel and caseback are crafted from microblasted, polished black ceramic, with the overall case measuring 42mm.
Satined and microblasted black plated titanium are present on the case via the crown and pushers that sit on the right side. Hublot’s signature H-shaped screws are also dotted around the bezel and the outer edges of the case.
Despite being all black, the Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black has a lot of texture on the bezel and dial especially. If you look closely at both, you’ll be able to see tiny toy soldiers overlapping each other, giving the watch extra dramatics and playfulness.
The sapphire dial of the Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black has a minute track, and a mixture of Arabic numerals and bar-like hour markers. The hour and minute hands are skeletonised, and a Hublot logo sits on the other end of the seconds hand.
The Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black is actually a chronograph watch, so you can see two chronograph counters positioned at three and nine o’clock. ‘Hidden’ within the three o’clock chronograph is a small date window.
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Powered by the HUB1280 Unico Manufacture self-winding chronograph movement, the Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black has 72 hours of power reserve. The movement is made of 354 components, and the caseback features co-ordinates of the Hublot London boutique.
As mentioned, the only hint of colour – other than black – on the Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black is the strap. While it comes with a black fabric strap, the watch also has two additional red and green rubber straps that wearers can swap in and out.
The Hublot Big Bang Soldier All Black is available to buy for £22,900 / $29,200 at Hublot. It’s limited to just 50 pieces, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands – or wrist – on this timepiece.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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