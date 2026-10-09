Gerald Charles brings style to the tennis court with its new turquoise Maestro GC Sport watch

QUICK SUMMARY Gerald Charles has launched the Maestro GC Sport Tennis Turquoise. Priced at £22,800, the Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport Tennis Turquoise marks the first time the brand has introduced light turquoise to this watch.

Gerald Charles has launched a turquoise version of its Maestro GC Sport Tennis watch . This new timepiece actually marks the first time the brand has introduced light turquoise to its Maestro GC Sport collection, and despite its good looks, the Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport Tennis Turquoise is as practical and action-packed as it is stylish.

Like every Maestro GC Sport, the Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport Tennis Turquoise sits in an ultra-light Grade 5 titanium case. Measuring 39mm in diameter and 41mm in length, it has a 9mm thickness, and weighs just 64 grams, making it extremely lightweight so you can wear it while playing sports – like tennis.

The case has an oversized screw-down crown on the left side of the watch, which has a stud-like texture. The case flows down into the rounded octagonal-shaped dial which is framed by a minute track and displayed in a beautiful turquoise colour.

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The turquoise of the dial has a gradient effect, so the colour lightens as it gets to the centre. It has a light granular texture that works with the gradient to catch the light at different angles and wrist movements.

(Image credit: Gerald Charles)

The dial of the Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport Tennis Turquoise has white baton hour markers, and three, nine and 12 Arabic numerals. All are filled with white Super-LumiNova which glows green in low light conditions. A date window sits at six o’clock.

Powered by the Swiss Manufacture 2.0 Calibre movement, the Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport Tennis Turquoise has 50 hours of power reserve. The movement itself is ultra-thin to compliment the overall weight of the watch, and making it more comfortable to wear while playing on the court.

The Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport Tennis Turquoise is finished with a turquoise velcro strap. It also comes with 5G shock resistance and 100 metres of water resistance, so while I personally wouldn’t wear such a luxurious watch while exercising, this watch can withstand a great deal of action.

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