G-SHOCK is launching its new MUDMAN at a rave 1,375 feet underground, and you'll have to abseil through an abandoned mine to buy one

G-SHOCK clearly thinks clicking "add to basket" has made buying watches a little too easy.

To celebrate the arrival of its new GDG-B100 MUDMAN, the Japanese watchmaker is sending a limited number of people 1,375 feet underground into an abandoned slate mine in North Wales, where they will be able to buy the new watch – if they make it there.

Successful ballot entrants will begin with a guided mountain approach before heading underground through miners' stairways, waterlogged passages and ravines.

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(Image credit: Casio)

The route also involves scrambling, zip lines and abseiling down rock faces before eventually reaching a chamber 1,375 feet below the surface.

It's there that attendees will get first access to the new GDG-B100 MUDMAN, ahead of its wider release.

Taking underground music underground

The event takes place on 15 October at Cwmorthin, in Eryri, formerly known as Snowdonia, and G-SHOCK says it will attempt to stage the world's deepest underground rave with drum and bass legend Roni Size, who will perform a one-off set inside the mine.

During the concert, vibration transducers will send parts of Size's performance directly into the surrounding slate, with geophones and hydrophones recording how the frequencies travel through the rock, mud and water.

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Drum and bass legend Roni Size is ready to rave (Image credit: Roni Size)

Casio says the team has also measured the mine's impulse response using convolution reverb and incorporated the resulting recordings into the performance.

In other words, the mountain itself will effectively become part of the signal chain.

Elements captured during the experiment will create what G-SHOCK calls Eryri's "lithoacoustic signature", with the performance broadcast through G-SHOCK Radio via Starlink on 15 October.

If you won't get through the ballot, fear not: the complete set will subsequently be released on Mixcloud.

G-SHOCK also intends to submit evidence from the event for independent recognition as the world's deepest underground rave.

First dibs on the new MUDMAN

The entire stunt has been organised around the arrival of the new GDG-B100 MUDMAN, which G-SHOCK unveiled earlier this month.

It's an interesting addition to the famously rugged MUDMAN family, bringing a high-contrast Memory-in-Pixel display to the range, alongside a red LED backlight designed to preserve night vision.

You still get the toughness you'd expect from the name, including shock, dust and mud resistance, plus 200-metre water resistance.

However, the new model also adds step tracking, training features and Smartphone Link connectivity.

(Image credit: Casio)

The GDG-B100 measures 63.6 × 49.6 × 16.2mm, weighs 66g and runs for approximately two years from a replaceable CR2032 battery.

Three versions are being released: black, dark green with orange accents, and sand with a black bezel.

Places for the Cwmorthin event are being allocated through a public ballot, with entries closing on 9 October.

Successful applicants will also need to meet G-SHOCK's age, fitness and equipment requirements.