In Summary Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches have collaborated on the C1 Bel Canto Lucia

The dial features a hand printed, 19-colour songbird design as inspired by the Lucia di Lammermoor opera

The C1 Bel Canto Lucia is available to pre-order now

A partnership that I’m always excited to see is between Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches, and its latest watch collaboration is my favourite yet. The new C1 Bel Canto Lucia is a stunning imagination of the Lucia di Lammermoor opera, and features an intricate, handpainted bird that actually sings for you.

For any opera newbies, the Lucia di Lammermoor opera by Gaetano Donizetti has a very famous, tragic scene where the titular character goes mad. The song that she sings features a high aria alongside a flute where she speaks about becoming a bird to take flight.

With this inspiration in mind, the C1 Bel Canto Lucia by Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches is an interpretation of this scene, and it puts the songbird front and centre. The watch was designed and printed by Mr Jones Watches and Andy Wilx in London before it went off to Switzerland to be technically assembled by Christopher Ward.

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The bird is made up of six brass parts which goes through a multi-part process to give it its colour and three-dimensional look. The bird is given a fine grain texture first, before it’s plated in 24ct gold and given an elaboré-grade Colimaçoné finish.

The bird sits at the bottom of the dial and is nestled in green grass, with blue and white flowers on top of it. At the top of the watch is an orange subdial with bar hour markers and hour and minute hands.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward x Mr Jones Watches)

The most impressive part of the C1 Bel Canto Lucia is its movement and chiming mechanism because yes, the bird can actually sing! The watch is powered by Christopher Wards’ Calibre FS01-2 movement and Passing Strike module which lets out a chime every hour on the hour.

To achieve this, the CW jumping hour movement has been adapted to create the chiming sound. But if you think this will be too annoying for you, there’s a chime on/off pusher located on the case at four o’clock. This is represented by a ladybird on the dial.

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The Calibre FS01-2 movement is also paired with the Sellita SW200-2 Power+ base which gives the watch an impressive 65 hours of power reserve. It has a 4Hz frequency, and features a redesigned barrel, mainspring and gear train. Sadly, you can’t see the movement in action as the caseback isn’t open.

However, the caseback does look great as it's stamped with florals and has both Mr Jones Watches and Christopher Ward logos engraved. All of this sits in a 41mm Grade 5 titanium case with an embossed push-down crown at two o’clock. The watch is finished with a camel leather strap.