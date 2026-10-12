G-SHOCK's latest Japanese streetwear collaboration gives its most iconic watch a striking gold makeover

G-SHOCK has teamed up with Japanese streetwear label BlackEyePatch in what is one of the more understated collabs from the two. Yet, I'm strangely into it.

The two brands have joined forces for a third time, giving the iconic DW-5600 a striking gold makeover that looks considerably more expensive than its asking price.

The G-SHOCK DW-5600BEP-9 combines the familiar square silhouette with a gold-tone bio-based resin bezel and strap, a contrasting black dial and subtle co-branding.

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It's a particularly interesting release for anyone who appreciates Japanese streetwear, especially as the DW-5600 has become something of a blank canvas for G-SHOCK's more adventurous collaborations.

A golden opportunity

BlackEyePatch might not be a household name outside Japan, but the Tokyo-based label has built a loyal following through its distinctive approach to streetwear.

Founded in 2013, the brand initially made its name by placing stickers and labels around Tokyo, eventually expanding into clothing with its Autumn/Winter 2015 collection.

(Image credit: G-SHOCK)

Its identity is heavily influenced by hip-hop culture, while the designer behind the brand remains anonymous.

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That rebellious attitude is reflected in the new G-SHOCK, which takes one of Casio's most recognisable designs and gives it an almost jewellery-like appearance.

The bezel and strap are made from resin, including bio-based materials, helping keep the watch relatively lightweight at just 53g.

The case measures 48.9 × 42.8 × 13.4mm, making it the same size as the standard DW-5600.

(Image credit: G-SHOCK)

BlackEyePatch branding appears on the watch face and engraved caseback, while a transparent strap keeper adds another unusual detail.

The collaboration also comes with specially designed packaging featuring the phrase "TIME IS MONEY", reinforcing the streetwear connection.

Classic G-SHOCK toughness

The DW-5600BEP-9 retains the brand's signature shock-resistant construction and 200-metre water resistance, making it considerably tougher than its gold appearance might suggest.

There's also a mineral glass crystal, a white LED Super Illuminator backlight, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, a multifunction alarm and an automatic calendar. Battery life is rated at approximately five years.

(Image credit: G-SHOCK)

There's no Bluetooth connectivity or solar charging; this is a straightforward digital watch designed to look good and withstand everyday wear and tear.

The watch launched in Japan on 9 October for ¥19,800, with international availability varying by market.

The G-SHOCK x BlackEyePatch DW-5600BEP-9 is priced at £130 in the UK and $165 in the US. EU and AU prices and availability TBC.