In Summary Alpina has launched the Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga, a watch that pays homage to the 1980s Galaga arcade game

The Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga has a blue dial with pixelated aliens, and a window that displays Galaga’s well known characters

The watch is priced at £1,095 and is limited to 1,981 pieces

Alpina, the watch brand best known for its rugged outdoor and sports timepieces, has taken a sharp left turn with its new Startimer watch. For a hit of 80s nostalgia, the Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga pays tribute to the Galaga arcade game with a dial full of alien invaders.

The Galaga arcade game debuted in 1981, which is why the Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga is limited to just 1,981 pieces. The watch is really playful, and it has lots of elements that harken back to one of the most iconic video games from the 1980s.

The Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga has a 38mm sandblasted steel case, but there’s the option to add a second layer to the case as part of its ‘galactic armour’. A square rubber bumper can be attached directly to the case, and it comes with a red rubber guard that fits over the crown.

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(Image credit: Alpina)

The navy blue dial of the Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga is the real star of the show. Instead of regular hour markers, Galaga pixelated aliens represent the hours which are laser engraved with a matte blue finish. The only alien to be shown in full colour is the Boss Galaga ship which sits at 12 o'clock.

At the centre of the dial is a tractor beam that runs down to six o’clock. A minute track runs around the outer edge of the dial, and there’s a small window located at three o’clock – and no, it’s not a date window.

(Image credit: Alpina)

Instead of showing the date, the window is a space-themed display which shows a different spacecraft and Galaga characters from the game. These are displayed in full colour, and flick to a different character or ship every day.

Alongside the blue, the Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga has white SuperLumiNova on the markers and minute track for enhanced visibility. The hour, minutes and seconds hands are made from polished nickel, with the latter sporting a red tip.

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(Image credit: Alpina)

The Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga is powered by the AL-140 calibre solar quartz movement. The battery inside stores solar energy which it converts into electricity to power the watch. When fully charged, the movement offers up to 10 months of use in total darkness, and it only needs 10 seconds of natural or artificial light exposure to restart.

The movement can’t be seen via the caseback, but it’s got something much more exciting going on. The Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga caseback recreates the 100-yen coin that was needed to start the Galaga arcade game, and has the Galaga logo and Limited Edition ‘one of 1981’ engraved on the outer edge.