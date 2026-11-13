T3 Style Edit: Nike meets Carhartt, Norwegian knitwear makes a comeback, and four other menswear finds worth knowing about

This week’s T3 Style Edit is a fairly eclectic selection; I’m not going to lie. Nike and Carhartt have joined forces on a workwear-inspired jacket that brings together two very different approaches to everyday clothing.

At the same time, Norwegian heritage brand Devold is making a compelling case for traditional wool knitwear.

Sherpa Adventure Gear has a colourful fleece that offers a welcome alternative to the usual earthy outdoor tones, and HEYDUDE continues to prove there's more to casual footwear than chunky trainers.

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I've also included a pair of washed-black cargo trousers from Quiksilver's Urban Outfitters collaboration, plus a rather handsome everyday backpack from Troubadour.

There's no particular theme tying everything together this time, apart from the fact that I think they're all worth a closer look. And really, isn't that the whole point of a fashion edit?

Matt Kollat Section Editor | T3 Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.