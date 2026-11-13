T3 Style Edit: Nike meets Carhartt, Norwegian knitwear makes a comeback, and four other menswear finds worth knowing about
Six pieces worth making room for in your winter wardrobe
This week’s T3 Style Edit is a fairly eclectic selection; I’m not going to lie. Nike and Carhartt have joined forces on a workwear-inspired jacket that brings together two very different approaches to everyday clothing.
At the same time, Norwegian heritage brand Devold is making a compelling case for traditional wool knitwear.
Sherpa Adventure Gear has a colourful fleece that offers a welcome alternative to the usual earthy outdoor tones, and HEYDUDE continues to prove there's more to casual footwear than chunky trainers.
I've also included a pair of washed-black cargo trousers from Quiksilver's Urban Outfitters collaboration, plus a rather handsome everyday backpack from Troubadour.
There's no particular theme tying everything together this time, apart from the fact that I think they're all worth a closer look. And really, isn't that the whole point of a fashion edit?
Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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