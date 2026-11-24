(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

I've been covering Black Friday deals for nearly a decade, and I'm glad that the days when the big shopping event was all about tech are gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent offers on anything from outdoor gear to Casio watches.

Speaking of which, Black Friday is an excellent time to pick up a new G-SHOCK. I had a good look at the sales running at most UK retailers and found a bunch of offers on classic digital watches, Mudmasters, CasioOaks, and Casio's increasingly sophisticated metal models.

Black Friday falls on 27 November this year, but as always, most retailers have already rolled out the bulk of their deals. For example, Casio has slashed the price of its recently launched GD-350S-1 by 50%.

If I were you, I'd keep a close eye on the iconic 5600 Series and the hugely popular GA-2100 CasiOak collection. Premium models from the Mudmaster and Rangeman collections are also worth watching as the sales intensify.

Below, you'll find the best UK G-SHOCK sales, along with some of the standout individual deals I've spotted so far. I'll be updating this live blog throughout Black Friday week as new discounts appear.

Best G-SHOCK Black Friday sales

Casio UK : Direct discounts, including 50% off the GD-350S-1

Direct discounts, including 50% off the GD-350S-1 WatchNation : Reductions on digital and CasiOak models

Reductions on digital and CasiOak models H. Samuel : Up to 33% off selected G-SHOCK watches

Up to 33% off selected G-SHOCK watches First Class Watches : Reduced solar and metal models

Reduced solar and metal models Goldsmiths : Premium and metal G-SHOCK watches on sale

Premium and metal G-SHOCK watches on sale Zalando : Up to 30% off selected G-SHOCK styles

Up to 30% off selected G-SHOCK styles WatchShop: Deals on G-SHOCK steel and Bluetooth watches

Best G-SHOCK Black Friday deals