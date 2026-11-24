I've been covering Black Friday deals for nearly a decade, and I'm glad that the days when the big shopping event was all about tech are gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent offers on anything from outdoor gear to Casio watches.
Speaking of which, Black Friday is an excellent time to pick up a new G-SHOCK. I had a good look at the sales running at most UK retailers and found a bunch of offers on classic digital watches, Mudmasters, CasioOaks, and Casio's increasingly sophisticated metal models.
Black Friday falls on 27 November this year, but as always, most retailers have already rolled out the bulk of their deals. For example, Casio has slashed the price of its recently launched GD-350S-1 by 50%.
If I were you, I'd keep a close eye on the iconic 5600 Series and the hugely popular GA-2100 CasiOak collection. Premium models from the Mudmaster and Rangeman collections are also worth watching as the sales intensify.
Below, you'll find the best UK G-SHOCK sales, along with some of the standout individual deals I've spotted so far. I'll be updating this live blog throughout Black Friday week as new discounts appear.
Best G-SHOCK Black Friday sales
- Casio UK: Direct discounts, including 50% off the GD-350S-1
- WatchNation: Reductions on digital and CasiOak models
- H. Samuel: Up to 33% off selected G-SHOCK watches
- First Class Watches: Reduced solar and metal models
- Goldsmiths: Premium and metal G-SHOCK watches on sale
- Zalando: Up to 30% off selected G-SHOCK styles
- WatchShop: Deals on G-SHOCK steel and Bluetooth watches
Best G-SHOCK Black Friday deals
- G-SHOCK GD-350S-1:
was £100, now £50 at Casio
- G-SHOCK GA-900-1AER:
was £119, now £80 at H. Samuel
- GDG-B100-1A5ER Mudman:
was £200, now £180 at T H Baker (use the code CASIO10)
- GG-B100-1A3ER Mudmaster:
was £349, now £249 at Ernest Jones
A fresh take on an old favourite
Barely weeks after launching, G-SHOCK's brand-new 2500 Series is already discounted for Black Friday. Inspired by the original 1983 DW-5000C, this striking yellow model swaps digital displays for analogue hands and adds a clever magnetic shock-absorbing mechanism. You also get 200-metre water resistance and a lightweight 47g construction.
G-SHOCK GAC-2500-9AER:
was £110, now £96 at House of Watches
A grand off G-SHOCK's top shelf
The MR-G B2100 is a luxurious take on the iconic CasiOak, featuring a titanium construction and an ultra-hard COBARION bezel. The intricate dial is inspired by traditional Japanese woodwork, and it even has solar charging and Bluetooth connectivity. It's still eye-wateringly expensive, but £1,000 off G-SHOCK's flagship MR-G collection is worth celebrating.
G-SHOCK MR-G B2100:
was £4,300, now £3,300 at Chisholm Hunter
A Bamford bargain in blue
One for G-SHOCK collectors! This collaboration with British watch customiser Bamford brings its signature aqua-blue accents to the iconic 5600 design. The black ion-plated steel bezel looks particularly striking, while shock resistance and 200-metre water resistance ensure it's as tough as you'd expect.
G-SHOCK x Bamford GM-5600BWD-1:
was £279, now £195.30 at Casio
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