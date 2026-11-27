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It's getting hot in here "Wuthering Heights" | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On People absolutely lost their minds over Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie starring in Wuthering Heights, the steamy flick that follows Emily Brontë's source material. It's available to watch now on Sky Cinema, which you can also access via NOW, so that Cinema sign-up package is starting to look like a super-hot deal of its own... NOW Entertainment + Cinema + Boost: was £23.98 , now £7.99

No Monkeying around here (Image credit: Apple TV+) Here's yet another excuse to sign up to Apple TV. Vince Vaughn's brilliant comedy, Bad Monkey, is set to return for its second season on 2 December. I've no doubt it'll be a hoot. Apple TV: was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple

I'd murder that (Image credit: Disney) If you're an Only Murders in the Building fan, then the incoming Only Murders in London is sure to appeal – which begins streaming on Disney+ from 8 December. That's just around the corner – and in time to snag Disney's discount sign-up, which ends on 30 November. Disney+: was £15.99 now £11.99 at Disney

It is your questiony... Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On If you're into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) then there's nowhere else to dig in except on Disney+. And just last month the latest, VisionQuest, was added to the line-up. VisionQuest has been well received, in general, with fans on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator site awarding it 84% – a mite behind the 86% from critics, showing broad appreciation. Disney+: was £15.99 now £11.99 at Disney

Oh, sweet! (Image credit: Sky Studios) Today also happens to be the launch of Sweetpea season 2 on Sky – a dark yet curiously comedic show – which you can also access on NOW. If you only want the Entertainment package, plus Boost for Full HD visuals, then the current offer put it at £4.99 per month. Well worth it to tune into this British gem, starring Ella Purnell. NOW Entertainment + FHD Boost: was £13.99 , now £4.99 for 6 months

Knockout Dazn deals DAZN Boxing: was £25.99 now £9.99 at DAZN

If you're into boxing, then Dazn's pay-per-view portal is the way to do it. It's usually £25.99 per month, but you get the first month for just £9.99 as part of this deal. DAZN NFL Weekly: was £16.99 now 99p at DAZN

If you're an American Football fan, then NFL games are in season right now – and a weekly pass has a massive 94% discount in this sale! It only lasts for your first week, but it's a great trail test.

An illuminating watch (Image credit: HBO) While the show's future is yet to be determined – it's a bit all over the place at DC Studios, right now – the series adaptation of Green Lantern has to be one of the strongest across any part of this universe. It's a truly compelling watch and the very reason I first paid for HBO Max when it was possible in the UK. If you've not seen it, then it's a must. HBO Max: was £5.99 now £2.99 at HBO

What about YouTube? Not wanting to miss any relevant service out here, will YouTube Premium offer any Black Friday discounts this year? Similar to Netflix's and Amazon's positions, I can't see there being a reason to do so. It's already hugely popular, profitable and doesn't need to make any cuts. It's a great service to cut out the adverts, though, so if you've been contemplating subscribing to YouTube Premium for a while, then check out the official site for the latest pricing.

UK all the way (Image credit: World Productions / BBC) Remember BritBox? That standalone service was folded into ITVX Premium, which you can still sign up for to avoid ads – but it's typically £5.99 per month. Not for Black Friday, though, with the service being cut down to just £1.75 per month for your first two months.

Dig deep SILO Season 4 Official Teaser Trailer (2027) - YouTube Watch On One of my favourite shows of the last few years has been Silo – and the third season, which closed out earlier this year, lays way to the fourth, which is coming in July 2027. You can catch the first triplet of seasons right now on Apple TV, of course, and if you're into sci-fi then it's a worthwhile adventure. It's a great adaptation, albeit different from the books' source material, that will keep you guessing throughout. Apple TV: was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple

It's a good day to get Prime Video If you're thinking about which streaming service to sign up for this Black Friday, here's a tidbit that could move the needle if you're a sci-fi fan. Blade Runner 2099 , the long-awaited series continuing the overarching stories of replicants and humans in a dark future, starts today on the service. It's debuted to pretty strong reviews, too, suggesting that it has a lot to offer, not least in the form of some amazingly high-budget visuals, and some memorable new characters. This isn't a deal, obviously, but anyone who loves futuristic stories should bear it in mind! Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Already subbed to everything you need? Here's a tip Many of us will be looking at the Black Friday deals being offered up by various streaming services this week and feeling a little hard done by. After all, they're almost all aimed at new subscribers, with no discounts for those of us already subscribed. So here's a little hack if you've never tried it – threaten to leave! It's an old-school approach that can still work wonders in the digital age. I've used this to great effect on Now here in the UK, but you can often also get discounts on Paramount+, Prime Video and more. Simply start the process to end your subscription and you might get an automated offer that easily beats what you're currently paying. It might only take a few minutes to see what happens, and there's no real downside, so it's a great way to get saving while others spend.

A fancy option with an actual deal to be had The BFI is a bit of an institution for those who are properly into film, and its own streaming service, the BFI Player, has a fair few movies that you can't find anywhere else. It's great for those getting serious about watching films at home, and is actually a reasonable price normally, at £65 per year. Right now, though, you can use the code BLACKFRIDAY10 while subscribing to knock £10 off that price, bringing it down to just £55 – a price that makes some of the bigger international streamers look positively luxury by comparison. Head to this page on the BFI site to sign up and start watching.

Keep an eye out for Mubi's Black Friday Mubi doesn't get the attention it deserves, but it might just be the best streaming service for cinephiles right now (and that "might" is a little safe of us, to be honest). It's a joy to use, with far fewer films to choose between, in a good way. The average quality of those films is sky-high, and you sometimes get bonus materials to enjoy, too. It doesn't do huge discounts ever, really, but will seemingly be offering a Black Friday price – potentially just on the day itself, as it just teased on Instagram. So, that feed might be one to bookmark if you want the best of the best for less.

Pottering about this Christmas? HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE Official Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On HBO Max's biggest play is releasing its Harry Potter reboot on Christmas Day, 25 December, this year – and it's shaping up to be the most expensive series in history. Will it pay off? There's a clear fan demand for the show. But early trailers were widely panned. And let's not forget that there's also an anti-Potter movement due to the books' author. HBO Max: was £5.99 now £2.99 at HBO

Noose that deal (Image credit: Apple) Apple has recommissioned Ted Lasso for season 5 – so if you've never seen it, now's your time to tune in to all the previous seasons, which are available on Apple TV. With that half-price promotion now available, it's a top deal to get into this football comedy-drama show. Apple TV: was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple

Get Dune ready (Image credit: Warner Brothers / Legendary Pictures) As the year approaches its end, there's a bunch of big-hitters due out at the cinema. Yes, you can't stream Dune 3 from its release date – you'll have to wait. But you can, however, stream the first movie on HBO Max and the second (or indeed both) on Netflix in preparation for the third's arrival. HBO Max: was £5.99 now £2.99 at HBO

Did someone say Apple TV for FREE? (Image credit: Apple TV) I wrote about this the other day, as there's a lucrative – but rather high-threshold – way to obtain Apple TV for free in the UK. It involves having a Barclays account. But not any old account, rather a Barclays Premier account – which requires either a large ongoing income stream or a sizable investment pot. Still, for those who can work the system, why not, eh? Adding Apple TV to your life for no cash whatsoever will only make you richer, after all...

Times are tough right now, so subscribing to all your favourites is, quite frankly, not feasible for everyone. Given the conundrum of 'to which streaming service should I subscribe?' I've got a few of thoughts: 1. Netflix isn't going anywhere. Therefore it's not worth always being enrolled in the service, which happens to also be the most expensive of the lot. Granted, it has lots of content – but its exclusives haven't been breaking through quite so much as of late.

Therefore it's not worth always being enrolled in the service, which happens to also be the most expensive of the lot. Granted, it has lots of content – but its exclusives haven't been breaking through quite so much as of late. 2. Paramount+ has MobLand . And MobLand is supreme! I found it more enthralling than Guy Ritchie's other series, Netflix's The Gentlemen, which was also superb – but you can get 2 months of Paramount+ for under £6 right now. So it's my pick for the here and now – even if you cancel later and return thereafter.

And MobLand is supreme! I found it more enthralling than Guy Ritchie's other series, Netflix's The Gentlemen, which was also superb – but you can get 2 months of Paramount+ for under £6 right now. So it's my pick for the here and now – even if you cancel later and return thereafter. 3. Apple TV is so consistent. Big-budget movies, like F1. Big-budget series, like Pluribus. Commitment to its exclusive series, too, such as Silo set to run through until its final season without interruption – its cancellations are few and far between. And its price, without ads, is very fair. This one's my pick for the long game.

Disney discounts (Image credit: Disney Pixar) I've just updated the main page of this live coverage to reflect the current Disney+ UK discount – which is offering up to 25% off the usual monthly rates for 6 months' subscription. That's for its top-tier 4K package, with the Full HD (1080p) and 'with ads' version also discounted – just to a lesser degree.

And Amazon Prime? (Image credit: Amazon) I fear it's a similar story for Amazon Prime Video, as per Netflix. While I enjoy a number of the exclusives on this streaming platform (pictured: The Boys), the big play for Amazon is a wider Prime subscription. In short: I don't think Amazon needs to run promotions when the biggest benefit of Prime is the lock-in to the retailer's general purchase platform, free expedited delivery on many items, and, for those really into the streaming side of things, a supplementary cost to swerve being shown ads. That said, we might see 'add-on' bonus deals from Amazon – an HBO Max discount at a better rate, or Paramount+ addition for a longer period of time than the streamer's own 2-month current promotional discount. So watch this space, I'll be continuing to monitor what's coming across this Black Friday week.

What about Netflix? (Image credit: Netflix) You might have noticed the distinct lack of Netflix in the deals round-up above. At present that's due to zero promotional discounts from the biggest streaming service in the world. I can't say I'm surprised by this: Netflix has been pushing hard to add to its subscriber base, but after letting roughly 6% of its workforce go in recent months – which is over a thousand employees, for context – now isn't the time for it to shy away from its monthly price structure. Indeed, Netflix's monthly ask is higher than any other streaming service, having surged over the years to a now bulging £20.99 per month for the 4K package. That puts into perspective just how good some of those other deals are that I've highlighted... Today's best Netflix deals Netflix - Standard with ads $8.99 /mth View Deal