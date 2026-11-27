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Best Black Friday UK streaming deals LIVE: Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, NOW and more
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As a self-proclaimed streaming mega-fan, I've been tracking the best Black Friday prices on the UK's streaming services – and, in the process, I've saved 75% by cancelling my Paramount+ subscription (only to be offered a retention deal).
There are plenty of other offers, too, be that 50% off HBO Max for a year, or Apple TV costing half for 6 months – you can see the top offers in the quick-link box below. I'll be live posting about any additions below in the run-up to Black Friday proper.
So if you've also been looking for ways to cut your streaming costs then, believe me, now is the time ahead of the festive season. These are for UK-specific deals, with no other regions to distract your search, with ongoing live updates about the top picks.
The UK's best Black Friday streaming deals
- Apple TV: 6 months at 50% off
- Disney+: 25% discount for 6 months
- HBO Max: save 50% for a whole year
- NOW: Save up to 66% on Ents + Cinema
- Paramount+: just £2.99pm for 2 months
My best Black Friday UK streaming deals
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Apple's streaming service has been one of the most consistent over the last couple of years, delivering a number of the best seasons ever – Severance and Pluribus being two such examples.
Unlike the big streamers, Apple doesn't stuff any ads in your face, its full price is more reasonable overall, and this half-price discount for a half year subscription is incredible value considering the shows and movies at your fingertips.
Paramount+: was
£12.99 now £2.99 at Paramount
I'd argue that Paramount+ has gone from obscurity to essential in a very short period of time, with more must-watch shows than I've found on the 'bigger' streaming services in recent months.
This introductory offer is strong, with 75% off the list price for two months, so you can enjoy MobLand, Dexter: Resurrection and Tulsa King in delightful 4K with Dolby Atmos audio. It's a no-brainer – and there's no obligation to continue.
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO
Now that the service is finally available in the UK, this dedicated access nets you 50% off for a whole year. It applies to all packages, whether you want entry-level or full-on 4K with all the bells and whistles.
Note: there's no discount for TNT Sports, which is an additional supplement to acquire, so this deal is reserved fully for those wanting to get involved in HBO Max's exclusive series – such as the incoming Harry Potter relaunch.
Disney+: was
£15.99 now £11.99 at Disney
25 Nov update: Disney quietly discounted its streaming service, with a 25% reduction on its top-tier package that lasts for 6 months – with no obligation to continue thereafter.
That's for the 4K package, but the Full HD (1080p) and 'with ads' version are also available – albeit with lower percentage reductions. However, there's a chance these could improve before Black Friday proper.
NOW: was
£23.98 now £7.99 at NOW TV
Now, here's a deal. If you don't possess Sky or BT TV, but do want Entertainment and Cinema channels with a Full HD 'Boost', then it would usually cost a lot more.
This discount is big, but it is a commitment to 6 months as the minimum term. You can cancel thereafter to avoid the full price ongoing, otherwise it's a rolling month-by-month contract.
Crunchyroll: was
$£5.99 now £2.99 at Crunchyroll
Anime fan? This is the streaming service for. you! The entry price is for one device, but there are no ads, and you gain access to thousands of top titles.
If you want access to four or six devices then the 50% discount also applies – it'll just cost you a little more. This deal lasts for up to six months maximum.
Live updates
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It's getting hot in here
People absolutely lost their minds over Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie starring in Wuthering Heights, the steamy flick that follows Emily Brontë's source material.
It's available to watch now on Sky Cinema, which you can also access via NOW, so that Cinema sign-up package is starting to look like a super-hot deal of its own...
NOW Entertainment + Cinema + Boost:
was £23.98, now £7.99
No Monkeying around here
Here's yet another excuse to sign up to Apple TV. Vince Vaughn's brilliant comedy, Bad Monkey, is set to return for its second season on 2 December. I've no doubt it'll be a hoot.
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
I'd murder that
If you're an Only Murders in the Building fan, then the incoming Only Murders in London is sure to appeal – which begins streaming on Disney+ from 8 December. That's just around the corner – and in time to snag Disney's discount sign-up, which ends on 30 November.
Disney+: was
£15.99 now £11.99 at Disney
It is your questiony...
If you're into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) then there's nowhere else to dig in except on Disney+. And just last month the latest, VisionQuest, was added to the line-up.
VisionQuest has been well received, in general, with fans on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator site awarding it 84% – a mite behind the 86% from critics, showing broad appreciation.
Disney+: was
£15.99 now £11.99 at Disney
Oh, sweet!
Today also happens to be the launch of Sweetpea season 2 on Sky – a dark yet curiously comedic show – which you can also access on NOW.
If you only want the Entertainment package, plus Boost for Full HD visuals, then the current offer put it at £4.99 per month. Well worth it to tune into this British gem, starring Ella Purnell.
NOW Entertainment + FHD Boost:
was £13.99, now £4.99 for 6 months
Knockout Dazn deals
DAZN Boxing: was
£25.99 now £9.99 at DAZN
If you're into boxing, then Dazn's pay-per-view portal is the way to do it. It's usually £25.99 per month, but you get the first month for just £9.99 as part of this deal.
DAZN NFL Weekly: was
£16.99 now 99p at DAZN
If you're an American Football fan, then NFL games are in season right now – and a weekly pass has a massive 94% discount in this sale! It only lasts for your first week, but it's a great trail test.
An illuminating watch
While the show's future is yet to be determined – it's a bit all over the place at DC Studios, right now – the series adaptation of Green Lantern has to be one of the strongest across any part of this universe. It's a truly compelling watch and the very reason I first paid for HBO Max when it was possible in the UK. If you've not seen it, then it's a must.
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO
What about YouTube?
Not wanting to miss any relevant service out here, will YouTube Premium offer any Black Friday discounts this year?
Similar to Netflix's and Amazon's positions, I can't see there being a reason to do so. It's already hugely popular, profitable and doesn't need to make any cuts.
It's a great service to cut out the adverts, though, so if you've been contemplating subscribing to YouTube Premium for a while, then check out the official site for the latest pricing.
UK all the way
Remember BritBox? That standalone service was folded into ITVX Premium, which you can still sign up for to avoid ads – but it's typically £5.99 per month. Not for Black Friday, though, with the service being cut down to just £1.75 per month for your first two months.
Dig deep
One of my favourite shows of the last few years has been Silo – and the third season, which closed out earlier this year, lays way to the fourth, which is coming in July 2027.
You can catch the first triplet of seasons right now on Apple TV, of course, and if you're into sci-fi then it's a worthwhile adventure. It's a great adaptation, albeit different from the books' source material, that will keep you guessing throughout.
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
It's a good day to get Prime Video
If you're thinking about which streaming service to sign up for this Black Friday, here's a tidbit that could move the needle if you're a sci-fi fan. Blade Runner 2099, the long-awaited series continuing the overarching stories of replicants and humans in a dark future, starts today on the service.
It's debuted to pretty strong reviews, too, suggesting that it has a lot to offer, not least in the form of some amazingly high-budget visuals, and some memorable new characters. This isn't a deal, obviously, but anyone who loves futuristic stories should bear it in mind!
Already subbed to everything you need? Here's a tip
Many of us will be looking at the Black Friday deals being offered up by various streaming services this week and feeling a little hard done by. After all, they're almost all aimed at new subscribers, with no discounts for those of us already subscribed.
So here's a little hack if you've never tried it – threaten to leave! It's an old-school approach that can still work wonders in the digital age. I've used this to great effect on Now here in the UK, but you can often also get discounts on Paramount+, Prime Video and more. Simply start the process to end your subscription and you might get an automated offer that easily beats what you're currently paying.
It might only take a few minutes to see what happens, and there's no real downside, so it's a great way to get saving while others spend.
A fancy option with an actual deal to be had
The BFI is a bit of an institution for those who are properly into film, and its own streaming service, the BFI Player, has a fair few movies that you can't find anywhere else. It's great for those getting serious about watching films at home, and is actually a reasonable price normally, at £65 per year.
Right now, though, you can use the code BLACKFRIDAY10 while subscribing to knock £10 off that price, bringing it down to just £55 – a price that makes some of the bigger international streamers look positively luxury by comparison.
Head to this page on the BFI site to sign up and start watching.
Keep an eye out for Mubi's Black Friday
Mubi doesn't get the attention it deserves, but it might just be the best streaming service for cinephiles right now (and that "might" is a little safe of us, to be honest). It's a joy to use, with far fewer films to choose between, in a good way.
The average quality of those films is sky-high, and you sometimes get bonus materials to enjoy, too. It doesn't do huge discounts ever, really, but will seemingly be offering a Black Friday price – potentially just on the day itself, as it just teased on Instagram. So, that feed might be one to bookmark if you want the best of the best for less.
Pottering about this Christmas?
HBO Max's biggest play is releasing its Harry Potter reboot on Christmas Day, 25 December, this year – and it's shaping up to be the most expensive series in history.
Will it pay off? There's a clear fan demand for the show. But early trailers were widely panned. And let's not forget that there's also an anti-Potter movement due to the books' author.
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO
Noose that deal
Apple has recommissioned Ted Lasso for season 5 – so if you've never seen it, now's your time to tune in to all the previous seasons, which are available on Apple TV. With that half-price promotion now available, it's a top deal to get into this football comedy-drama show.
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Get Dune ready
As the year approaches its end, there's a bunch of big-hitters due out at the cinema. Yes, you can't stream Dune 3 from its release date – you'll have to wait.
But you can, however, stream the first movie on HBO Max and the second (or indeed both) on Netflix in preparation for the third's arrival.
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO
Did someone say Apple TV for FREE?
I wrote about this the other day, as there's a lucrative – but rather high-threshold – way to obtain Apple TV for free in the UK.
It involves having a Barclays account. But not any old account, rather a Barclays Premier account – which requires either a large ongoing income stream or a sizable investment pot.
Still, for those who can work the system, why not, eh? Adding Apple TV to your life for no cash whatsoever will only make you richer, after all...
If you could only subscribe to one...
Times are tough right now, so subscribing to all your favourites is, quite frankly, not feasible for everyone. Given the conundrum of 'to which streaming service should I subscribe?' I've got a few of thoughts:
- 1. Netflix isn't going anywhere. Therefore it's not worth always being enrolled in the service, which happens to also be the most expensive of the lot. Granted, it has lots of content – but its exclusives haven't been breaking through quite so much as of late.
- 2. Paramount+ has MobLand. And MobLand is supreme! I found it more enthralling than Guy Ritchie's other series, Netflix's The Gentlemen, which was also superb – but you can get 2 months of Paramount+ for under £6 right now. So it's my pick for the here and now – even if you cancel later and return thereafter.
- 3. Apple TV is so consistent. Big-budget movies, like F1. Big-budget series, like Pluribus. Commitment to its exclusive series, too, such as Silo set to run through until its final season without interruption – its cancellations are few and far between. And its price, without ads, is very fair. This one's my pick for the long game.
Disney discounts
I've just updated the main page of this live coverage to reflect the current Disney+ UK discount – which is offering up to 25% off the usual monthly rates for 6 months' subscription. That's for its top-tier 4K package, with the Full HD (1080p) and 'with ads' version also discounted – just to a lesser degree.
And Amazon Prime?
I fear it's a similar story for Amazon Prime Video, as per Netflix. While I enjoy a number of the exclusives on this streaming platform (pictured: The Boys), the big play for Amazon is a wider Prime subscription.
In short: I don't think Amazon needs to run promotions when the biggest benefit of Prime is the lock-in to the retailer's general purchase platform, free expedited delivery on many items, and, for those really into the streaming side of things, a supplementary cost to swerve being shown ads.
That said, we might see 'add-on' bonus deals from Amazon – an HBO Max discount at a better rate, or Paramount+ addition for a longer period of time than the streamer's own 2-month current promotional discount.
So watch this space, I'll be continuing to monitor what's coming across this Black Friday week.
What about Netflix?
You might have noticed the distinct lack of Netflix in the deals round-up above. At present that's due to zero promotional discounts from the biggest streaming service in the world.
I can't say I'm surprised by this: Netflix has been pushing hard to add to its subscriber base, but after letting roughly 6% of its workforce go in recent months – which is over a thousand employees, for context – now isn't the time for it to shy away from its monthly price structure.
Indeed, Netflix's monthly ask is higher than any other streaming service, having surged over the years to a now bulging £20.99 per month for the 4K package. That puts into perspective just how good some of those other deals are that I've highlighted...
It's Black Friday proper!
No 'Fake Friday' here, it's the big sales day. Will that mean sudden discounts and drops? I'll be fishing around looking for any adjustments and deals – so stay tuned!
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