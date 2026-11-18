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Best TV and streaming Black Friday deals LIVE: devices, movies, TV shows, Sky, OLED TVs and more
I'm a streaming and TV expert with decades of experience – here are my picks of what to buy this Black Friday
We're now deep into the Black Friday sales as we rush headlong towards the day itself, and as well as the vast array of tech and gaming deals on offer, there are also some incredible bargains to be had on TVs, streaming devices, TV services, and even the movies and shows themselves.
So whether you're after a new OLED TV, a set-top-box to deliver the best streaming apps, or just something to watch over the coming holiday season, there's a great deal out there for you.
Over the sales period, we'll be scanning all the retailers for our favourite streaming and TV deals, to bring you the best that's on offer.
So come back often to find out the latest discounts we've spotted.
Top 3 editor's picks
There are offers across the board on Amazon Fire TV Sticks – the most popular streaming devices in the world. However, this is the one that stands out most. Get more than half price off the flagship model.
Save at least £72 over a 24-month contract for Sky's Essential TV and Sky Cinema bundle. It includes Sky TV, Freeview, Netflix, Sky Cinema channels, plus a Sky Stream box to deliver it all over the internet.
Get over £800 off the 65-inch LG OLED C6 – one of the best OLED TVs around. You can get the extra discount when you sign up on LG's site for membership, which is free. You can also get an additional £50 off if you pay using PayPal.
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A very worthy Amazon rival – Roku at record prices
The Roku Streaming Stick is an amazing alternative to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the flagship version is now at a rock-bottom price.
You can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K from AO.com for just £29 (or £28 if you're an AO member). Considering Roku itself usually lists it at close to £50, that's a great discount.
Hold on, hasn't this Fire TV Stick only just launched?
As well as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max I included in my top editor's picks, Amazon has slashed the price of its latest model – the Fire TV Stick 4K. And that was only recently launched.
You can get the new Fire TV Stick, which is claimed to be its fastest ever thanks to running on the new Vega OS, for just £31.99. That's a mammoth 54% saving. You don't even have to wait until Amazon's full Black Friday sale starts tomorrow.
Now kicks off its Black Friday sales
Sky's streaming service Now has kicked off its Black Friday offers with an amazing discount on entertainment channels and HBO content. You can get the Entertainment package, including returning HBO shows and the Boost upgrade for Full HD video streaming and 5.1 audio, for just £4.99 per month over six months.
That's a 64% discount over the length of membership. You can also cancel at any time with a Now subscription.
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