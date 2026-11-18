We're now deep into the Black Friday sales as we rush headlong towards the day itself, and as well as the vast array of tech and gaming deals on offer, there are also some incredible bargains to be had on TVs, streaming devices, TV services, and even the movies and shows themselves.

So whether you're after a new OLED TV, a set-top-box to deliver the best streaming apps, or just something to watch over the coming holiday season, there's a great deal out there for you.

Over the sales period, we'll be scanning all the retailers for our favourite streaming and TV deals, to bring you the best that's on offer.

So come back often to find out the latest discounts we've spotted.

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