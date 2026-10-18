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Best retro gaming Black Friday deals LIVE – handhelds, consoles, games and more
I'm a retro gaming expert and these are the biggest bargains I've found for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
It's been a difficult year to be a retro gaming enthusiast – reissued and remade consoles have been delayed, the handheld market has slowed down, and the components crisis has driven prices up across the board. However, Black Friday is almost upon us and that should give us something to shout about.
That's because retailers in the UK and US tend to slash the prices of hundreds of retro gaming devices, merchandise, and many classic games, too. As a fan and collector myself, I often buy kit over Black Friday and Cyber Monday – and as it's not limited to just one retailer, there's always plenty to look out for.
So, throughout the Black Friday period, I'll be sharing all the best retro gaming deals I've spotted – with regular updates right here whenever I find something I'd recommend.
You can also find out my personal editor's picks on early Black Friday bargains below. There should be something for everyone who loves or wants to get into retro games.
Black Friday retro gaming deals – top 3 editor's picks
Deals on the Arcade Alpha bartop machines are rare, so this saving on the Mega Man Edition makes it highly desirable. Not only do you get six classic games built-in, there are two Evercade cartridge slots to expand the collection.
Acemagic makes some excellent mini PCs but none are suited as much to retro gaming as the Retro X3. Decked out in NES-style colours, there's enough power under the hood to make this a full-fledged retro games console. You get the 12% off at checkout.
Also compatible with Evercade classic game cartridges, this handheld already comes pre-installed with some of the best early arcade games – such as BurgerTime and Bad Dudes vs Dragon Ninja.
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Hello, my old handheld friend
The R36S is a perennial favourite when it comes to retro gaming handheld deals. As many rival devices soar in price, it seems to pop up during each big sales period for around the £30 mark.
It's not the most powerful device out there, but is capable of emulating up to original PlayStation – and this one for £30.89 on Amazon right now comes with a 128GB microSD card packed with more than 25,000 games.
Plug and play Galaga – what more do you need?
Fizz Creations' Plug and Play range is remarkably simple. You get a small form-factor joystick that you plug straight into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor and away you go.
There's just the one game – the Namco classic Galaga, in this case – but considering that's a truly iconic shoot 'em up, who's complaining?
Argos has the device available for £17.99 – £12 less than the RRP. That makes it an amazing stocking filler.
Be a guitar hero
Guitar and band rhythm games are about to make a comeback, with Studio Tour launching in December, but they've never really faded for me anyway. I've regularly loaded up old Guitar Hero and Rock Band releases through emulation, and there are plenty of PC and console-friendly guitar accessories to play with.
One of the most premium is CRKD's Gibson Les Paul Cherry Sunburst Pro Edition Guitar Controller – quite a mouthful and a gorgeous-looking device. It is compatible with a vast array of devices, including PC, Switch and other consoles through key-mapping support.
It's also now just £169.99 with £30 off on Amazon. You even get a case and a second neck – one for Guitar Hero, one for Rock Band.
More pocket-friendly fun
Just like the Super Micro Space Invaders I brought you yesterday, this pocket-sized handheld is designed to give you something to play wherever you go.
Featuring Ms Pac-Man, the MyArcade Pixel Pocket Pro has a 2-inch display and built-in keychain to hook it onto a belt or bag strap. Currys has it for just £13.97 as part of its sale, which is a saving of over £11.
A must for ZX Spectrum fans
If you own The Spectrum – Retro Games Limited's modern day remake of the ZX Spectrum – you might want to consider adding this USB drive. It contains more than 500 games that will work on your machine, all sorted into categories.
It's currently just £18.02 in an early Black Friday deal on Amazon – a 20% drop. That works out at around 3p per game.
A good morning to you
It's currently morning in the UK and what better deal than a retro gaming mug for your morning coffee.
This officially licensed Game Boy mug is colour changing – it reveals the display as you fill it with hot liquid, with the end screen of Super Mario Land appearing. It then disappears when it cools as if switching off again. Neat.
There's 23% off in the early Black Friday deal on Amazon, making the mug just £7.69 – an ideal Christmas present for a retro gamer.
If you build it they will come
There will be a whole ton of Lego deals for Black Friday, but this is an ideal crossover between the toy and retro gaming. The Lego Game Boy has 25% off right now, which is unlikely to get any better by the day itself.
So check out one of the best Lego sets in years for just £40.99.
All the fun, just a quarter of the size
As an owner of a Quarter Arcades machine myself I know how accurate and fun they are. Built like the original coin-op, each machine is exactly 1/4 of size – as the name suggests.
They are all great in their own way, but this version of the 1979 Atari cabinet, Lunar Lander, is one of the my favourites. It's also got 15% off in this early Black Friday deal on Amazon in the UK. You can get it for just £212.49.
Classic tomb raiding
There's no doubt the impact Lara Croft and Tomb Raider had on gaming and this Evercade handheld bundle is great value in its early Black Friday deal.
Priced at just £69.99 on Very.co.uk, you get the handheld that can play any of Evercade's huge library of cartridges, plus you get Croft's first three outings for good measure.
Make it micro
To kick off the week of retro gaming deals, I thought I'd start somewhere near the beginning.
Space Invaders was essentially the first game I truly loved. As well as being able to play it in my local kebab shop back in the day, my family had the port for the Atari VCS (2600) and we played it to death.
Now you can do so too, with a version you have with you at all times. The Super Micro – Space Invaders Keychain is a tiny handheld you can attach to a bag or even your keys. It has a 2-inch TFT display and the full arcade rom. And it's just £16.99 on Amazon right now as part of an early Black Friday deal (down from £19.99).
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