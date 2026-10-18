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Hello, my old handheld friend (Image credit: Amazon) The R36S is a perennial favourite when it comes to retro gaming handheld deals. As many rival devices soar in price, it seems to pop up during each big sales period for around the £30 mark. It's not the most powerful device out there, but is capable of emulating up to original PlayStation – and this one for £30.89 on Amazon right now comes with a 128GB microSD card packed with more than 25,000 games.

Plug and play Galaga – what more do you need? (Image credit: Fizz Creations) Fizz Creations' Plug and Play range is remarkably simple. You get a small form-factor joystick that you plug straight into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor and away you go. There's just the one game – the Namco classic Galaga, in this case – but considering that's a truly iconic shoot 'em up, who's complaining? Argos has the device available for £17.99 – £12 less than the RRP. That makes it an amazing stocking filler.

Be a guitar hero (Image credit: CRKD) Guitar and band rhythm games are about to make a comeback, with Studio Tour launching in December, but they've never really faded for me anyway. I've regularly loaded up old Guitar Hero and Rock Band releases through emulation, and there are plenty of PC and console-friendly guitar accessories to play with. One of the most premium is CRKD's Gibson Les Paul Cherry Sunburst Pro Edition Guitar Controller – quite a mouthful and a gorgeous-looking device. It is compatible with a vast array of devices, including PC, Switch and other consoles through key-mapping support. It's also now just £169.99 with £30 off on Amazon. You even get a case and a second neck – one for Guitar Hero, one for Rock Band.

More pocket-friendly fun (Image credit: MyArcade) Just like the Super Micro Space Invaders I brought you yesterday, this pocket-sized handheld is designed to give you something to play wherever you go. Featuring Ms Pac-Man, the MyArcade Pixel Pocket Pro has a 2-inch display and built-in keychain to hook it onto a belt or bag strap. Currys has it for just £13.97 as part of its sale, which is a saving of over £11.

A must for ZX Spectrum fans (Image credit: Amazon) If you own The Spectrum – Retro Games Limited's modern day remake of the ZX Spectrum – you might want to consider adding this USB drive. It contains more than 500 games that will work on your machine, all sorted into categories. It's currently just £18.02 in an early Black Friday deal on Amazon – a 20% drop. That works out at around 3p per game.

A good morning to you (Image credit: Nintendo) It's currently morning in the UK and what better deal than a retro gaming mug for your morning coffee. This officially licensed Game Boy mug is colour changing – it reveals the display as you fill it with hot liquid, with the end screen of Super Mario Land appearing. It then disappears when it cools as if switching off again. Neat. There's 23% off in the early Black Friday deal on Amazon, making the mug just £7.69 – an ideal Christmas present for a retro gamer.

If you build it they will come (Image credit: Lego) There will be a whole ton of Lego deals for Black Friday, but this is an ideal crossover between the toy and retro gaming. The Lego Game Boy has 25% off right now, which is unlikely to get any better by the day itself. So check out one of the best Lego sets in years for just £40.99.

All the fun, just a quarter of the size (Image credit: Numskull) As an owner of a Quarter Arcades machine myself I know how accurate and fun they are. Built like the original coin-op, each machine is exactly 1/4 of size – as the name suggests. They are all great in their own way, but this version of the 1979 Atari cabinet, Lunar Lander, is one of the my favourites. It's also got 15% off in this early Black Friday deal on Amazon in the UK. You can get it for just £212.49.

Classic tomb raiding (Image credit: Blaze / Evercade) There's no doubt the impact Lara Croft and Tomb Raider had on gaming and this Evercade handheld bundle is great value in its early Black Friday deal. Priced at just £69.99 on Very.co.uk, you get the handheld that can play any of Evercade's huge library of cartridges, plus you get Croft's first three outings for good measure.