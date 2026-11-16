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Best retro gaming Black Friday deals LIVE – handhelds, consoles, games and more
I'm a retro gaming expert and these are the biggest bargains I've found for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
It's been a difficult year to be a retro gaming enthusiast – reissued and remade consoles have been delayed, the handheld market has slowed down, and the components crisis has driven prices up across the board. However, Black Friday is almost upon us and that should give us something to shout about.
That's because retailers in the UK and US tend to slash the prices of hundreds of retro gaming devices, merchandise, and many classic games, too. As a fan and collector myself, I often buy kit over Black Friday and Cyber Monday – and as it's not limited to just one retailer, there's always plenty to look out for.
So, throughout the Black Friday period, I'll be sharing all the best retro gaming deals I've spotted – with regular updates right here whenever I find something I'd recommend.
You can also find out my personal editor's picks on early Black Friday bargains below. There should be something for everyone who loves or wants to get into retro games.
Black Friday retro gaming deals – top 3 editor's picks
Deals on the Arcade Alpha bartop machines are rare, so this saving on the Mega Man Edition makes it highly desirable. Not only do you get six classic games built-in, there are two Evercade cartridge slots to expand the collection.
Acemagic makes some excellent mini PCs but none are suited as much to retro gaming as the Retro X3. Decked out in NES-style colours, there's enough power under the hood to make this a full-fledged retro games console. You get the 12% off at checkout.
Also compatible with Evercade classic game cartridges, this handheld already comes pre-installed with some of the best early arcade games – such as BurgerTime and Bad Dudes vs Dragon Ninja.
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If you build it they will come
There will be a whole ton of Lego deals for Black Friday, but this is an ideal crossover between the toy and retro gaming. The Lego Game Boy has 25% off right now, which is unlikely to get any better by the day itself.
So check out one of the best Lego sets in years for just £40.99.
All the fun, just a quarter of the size
As an owner of a Quarter Arcades machine myself I know how accurate and fun they are. Built like the original coin-op, each machine is exactly 1/4 of size – as the name suggests.
They are all great in their own way, but this version of the 1979 Atari cabinet, Lunar Lander, is one of the my favourites. It's also got 15% off in this early Black Friday deal on Amazon in the UK. You can get it for just £212.49.
Classic tomb raiding
There's no doubt the impact Lara Croft and Tomb Raider had on gaming and this Evercade handheld bundle is great value in its early Black Friday deal.
Priced at just £69.99 on Very.co.uk, you get the handheld that can play any of Evercade's huge library of cartridges, plus you get Croft's first three outings for good measure.
Make it micro
To kick off the week of retro gaming deals, I thought I'd start somewhere near the beginning.
Space Invaders was essentially the first game I truly loved. As well as being able to play it in my local kebab shop back in the day, my family had the port for the Atari VCS (2600) and we played it to death.
Now you can do so too, with a version you have with you at all times. The Super Micro – Space Invaders Keychain is a tiny handheld you can attach to a bag or even your keys. It has a 2-inch TFT display and the full arcade rom. And it's just £16.99 on Amazon right now as part of an early Black Friday deal (down from £19.99).
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