It's been a difficult year to be a retro gaming enthusiast – reissued and remade consoles have been delayed, the handheld market has slowed down, and the components crisis has driven prices up across the board. However, Black Friday is almost upon us and that should give us something to shout about.

That's because retailers in the UK and US tend to slash the prices of hundreds of retro gaming devices, merchandise, and many classic games, too. As a fan and collector myself, I often buy kit over Black Friday and Cyber Monday – and as it's not limited to just one retailer, there's always plenty to look out for.

So, throughout the Black Friday period, I'll be sharing all the best retro gaming deals I've spotted – with regular updates right here whenever I find something I'd recommend.

You can also find out my personal editor's picks on early Black Friday bargains below. There should be something for everyone who loves or wants to get into retro games.

Black Friday retro gaming deals – top 3 editor's picks

UK deal Save 22% Blaze Arcade Alpha Mega Man Edition: was £229.99 now £179.99 at Amazon Deals on the Arcade Alpha bartop machines are rare, so this saving on the Mega Man Edition makes it highly desirable. Not only do you get six classic games built-in, there are two Evercade cartridge slots to expand the collection.