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Best physical media player deals LIVE: CD players, turntables, 4K Blu-ray players, etc – in time for Christmas
Physical media has seen a huge resurgence in 2026 – and plenty is on offer
There's no doubt that 2026 has seen a huge surge in physical media interest. Whether that's for music via CD players or vinyl turntables, or for home cinema enthusiasts wanting physical 4K Blu-ray discs for the best viewing experience.
Fortunately, it's also been a great year for companies releasing the kit to cater for all those interests, meaning there are lots of options. It's also a bumper Black Friday year, with most retailers jumping early on the chance to upsell their sales.
Which is precisely what this live blog is all about: highlighting the best physical media players throughout the sales here in the UK, flagging those CD players, turntables, 4K Blu-ray players and more – so you can nab a best-buy in time for Christmas.
Whether it's for yourself or for someone else as a gift, we'll be highlighting our top 3 picks in the section below, with a live blog following that – worth bookmarking for those music and movie discs that we also spot on sale, plus speaker systems and more that will support your new investment.
Biggest Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday deals (up to 65% off Amazon devices)
- Very Black Friday deals (extra 10% off with code EXTRA)
- Currys Black Friday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Argos Black Friday sale (up to 50% discounted)
- Sonos Black Friday sale (up to 42% off)
Editor's Picks
Sony's 2025 player is a much-raved-about 5-star option if you're looking for a well-priced spinner for those 4K Blu-ray movies. This is a rare discount, cutting the price back to an even more desirable level.
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What's great about Pro-Ject's turntable is that its Bluetooth feature means you can wirelessly connect to any compatible speaker you may own – a Sonos, say – without the need for umpteen separates (but you can go down that route too, of course, if preferred).
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It would be unkind to call Cambridge's Evo One a mere 'CD player'. It is that, but so much more – thanks to a fully amplified integrated system and full streaming platform. This all-in-one is a great way to enjoy your CDs and far more besides – and Black Friday has seen a rare discount.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Entry-level UHD playback
We're huge 4K Blu-ray evangelists at T3, unsurprisingly, but we know that a good player can be quite pricey most of the time. This welcome £49 saving on a Panasonic entry-level player solves that issue, and it's one of the cheapest 4K players you'll see available any time this year.
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A beautiful high-end turntable
Currys went earlier than almost any other retailer in the UK when it came to launching its Black Friday sale this year, and it already has some excellent savings if you want to build up a record collection.
Sony only launched this new record player this year, so to already see it with £100 off is quite a rarity – and it's a brilliant player, too. It has Bluetooth for the convenience of wireless playback, as well as the traditional connections for wired speakers. That simple, pure design is the cherry on top.
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The best of both worlds?
Can't quite decide whether CD or vinyl is your focus? How about Philips' Fidelio FT1, which integrates a disc player below the record player's top. You can even pair it with FT3 speakers, per our review, for an affordable hi-fi system that's a great price – especially with this discount at Amazon.
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