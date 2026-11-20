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Best Lego deals LIVE: builds for all budgets and ages – ideal for Christmas
Who doesn't love Lego?
Christmas shopping season is upon us, with the Black Friday sales extending from now through until the end of the month. It's an ideal time to buy gifts for the holiday period.
Lego is one hot topic – and the source of much joy for many of the T3 team – and whether you're looking for an affordable stocking-filler, something more challenging, or a complex set designed for adults, there's something for everyone.
Lego also participates in the sales in its own way – there's a 21st and 22nd November 'Insiders' sale – but many other retailers are also offering discounts.
In this live blog, we'll be capturing the best from Lego's vast range, highlighting a favourite pick or two below, then following on with posts – as we find interesting discount buys.
Biggest Black Friday sales
Editor's Top Pick
Lego's official site calls this set the 'Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure #40820' – and while St Nick may look like a classic Minifig, he's far larger!
Indeed, this Lego Santa comprises 761 pieces in total, is suitable for ages 10 and up and, once built, will stand at over 27cm tall. Or you can sit him down.
Also available at: John Lewis – at £41.24
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Lord of the Deals
The ultimate deal for any LOTR enthusiast, there's no word on how long this price will stick around – so be sure to grab it if this set has been on your wishlist. It's massive, and a total joy to build.
Kpop Forever
My favourite part about KPop Demon Hunters – the hugely popular Sony Pictures Animation movie on Netflix – was the tiger-cat. A surreal additon to the flick, his bright colours and mesmerising grin are perfect in Lego form – and with a big discount as part of the sales, too. Kids'll love this one.
Smart Play compatible
If there's anything more popular than Minecraft, then it'd have to be Pokemon. And this Charmander set is Smart Play compatible – the interactive Smart Brick, sold separately, that'll open doors for play for youngsters. A nice add-on for such a setup.
A foxy fix
Minecraft is all the rage at the moment – especially off the back of the movie last year – and in Lego form it brings some tangible reality to the brick-building game.
The Minecraft Fox is on offer at a big discount, bringing this 497-piece set down to a much more 'giftable' price tag. It's part of Amazon's Black Friday Week sale – and cheaper than Lego Store.
Star Wars v Star Trek
Kicking off with a biggie: are you into Star Wars or consider yourself a Trekkie? Maybe you're both? There are two huge sets from each side, which we pitched head-to-head in our Millennium Falcon vs Enterprise piece.
These are serious builds, designed for adults, given their complexity and price, but are highly sought-after items during the sales period – as the cost is so much less than the recommended retail price.
Argos wins on best price for this massive rendition of the Millennium Falcon – which comprises a huge 7541 pieces.
It'll be quicker to watch every Star Wars movie than build this set, therefore, so ensure you've got the time and dedication – not to mention space to put it on display once finished.
Size-wise, the Enterprise can't compete with the Millennium Falcon – true if comparing the sci-fi ships' would-be scales, but also their Lego counterparts here.
This set, at full price, costs about half as much – but there are about half the number of pieces, too, at 3,600 in total. That still makes for a challenging build, no doubt.
Kpop Forever
My favourite part about KPop Demon Hunters – the hugely popular Sony Pictures Animation movie on Netflix – was the tiger-cat. A surreal additon to the flick, his bright colours and mesmerising grin are perfect in Lego form – and with a big discount as part of the sales, too. Kids'll love this one.
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