Christmas shopping season is upon us, with the Black Friday sales extending from now through until the end of the month. It's an ideal time to buy gifts for the holiday period.

Lego is one hot topic – and the source of much joy for many of the T3 team – and whether you're looking for an affordable stocking-filler, something more challenging, or a complex set designed for adults, there's something for everyone.

Lego also participates in the sales in its own way – there's a 21st and 22nd November 'Insiders' sale – but many other retailers are also offering discounts.

In this live blog, we'll be capturing the best from Lego's vast range, highlighting a favourite pick or two below, then following on with posts – as we find interesting discount buys.

Biggest Black Friday sales