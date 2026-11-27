Live
Lego's best Black Friday deals are LIVE – here are the best sets in the sale
Lego let's gooooo...
Black Friday has landed. As has Lego's official sale – offering lots of top sets at a cut of the price just in time for Christmas.
I've been assessing what's on sale, where it's cheapest, and picking out the best Lego deals of 2026 for your temptation.
So whether you're looking for an affordable stocking-filler, a build that's more of a time investment, or a set so complex that it's designed for adults, there's something for all.
Biggest Black Friday sales
Editor's Top Pick
How could Santa not be included? The 'Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure #40820' may look like a classic Minifig, but is much larger!
Indeed, this Lego Santa comprises 761 pieces total, is suitable for ages 10+ and, once built, will stand at over 27cm tall.
Also available at: John Lewis – at £40.99
Amazon price: also £40.99
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
The cheapest Jag you could ever own
Now this'll be the cheapest Jag you could ever own – and what a tidy little number it is.
Dressed in British Racing Green, this Lego depiction of the classic E-Type is an absolute work of art.
It comprises 1673 pieces, is part of the Icons range and aimed at adults, as its 18+ box logo says.
Argos has the best price, with an extra 10% off compared to Amazon, you just have to enter the code 'EXTRA10' at checkout.
UPDATE 27 Nov: Argos is out of stock, so Amazon is your next best bet, with a £103.99 offer.
Read moreRead less▼
Now, that's one fat discount
Yes, it's Star Wars once again, but Lego Star Wars just rules – irrelevant whether you're a fan of the famed franchise.
This one's as chunky a build as Jabba itself, comprising 3943 pieces, but is on a mammoth discount – one of Lego Store's more considerable of this Black Friday sale.
Read moreRead less▼
Simpsons fun for all the family
How about this for a bit of family fun? The Simpsons has collaborated with Lego for many years, but this Krusty Burger set is particularly detailed. There are Simpsons Minifigs included to really bring the set to life – once you've assembled all 1635 pieces!
Read moreRead less▼
Shrek the halls!
Now if you were ever looking for a stocking-filler for Christmas, this Shrek Minifigs set surely takes the biscuit (or should that be gingerbread?)! All your favourites are here in miniaturised Lego form, with a price that's suitably small to match.
Shop on Lego Store:
was £3.49, now £2.44
Kpop Forever!
My favourite part about KPop Demon Hunters – the hugely popular Sony Pictures Animation movie on Netflix – was the tiger-cat. A surreal additon to the movie, his bright colours and mesmerising grin are perfect in Lego form – and with a big discount as part of the sales, too.
Read moreRead less▼
Always shop around
Shows that shopping around has its benefits. Amazon has this cutesy Grogu set on sale with a 44% discount – far more than you'll get from Lego's own sale. Ideal for fans of The Mandalorian.
Read moreRead less▼
Star Wars or Star Trek?
Kicking off with a biggie: are you into Star Wars or consider yourself a Trekkie? Maybe you're both? There are two huge sets from each side, which we pitched head-to-head in our Millennium Falcon vs Enterprise piece.
These are serious builds, designed for adults, given their complexity and price, but are highly sought-after items during the sales period – as the cost is so much less than the recommended retail price.
Argos wins on best price for this massive rendition of the Millennium Falcon – which comprises a huge 7541 pieces.
It'll be quicker to watch every Star Wars movie than build this set, therefore, so ensure you've got the time and dedication – not to mention space to put it on display once finished.
Read moreRead less▼
Size-wise, the Enterprise can't compete with the Millennium Falcon – true if comparing the sci-fi ships' would-be scales, but also their Lego counterparts here.
This set, at full price, costs about half as much – but there are about half the number of pieces, too, at 3,600 in total. That still makes for a challenging build, no doubt.
Read moreRead less▼
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.