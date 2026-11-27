Black Friday has landed. As has Lego's official sale – offering lots of top sets at a cut of the price just in time for Christmas.

I've been assessing what's on sale, where it's cheapest, and picking out the best Lego deals of 2026 for your temptation.

So whether you're looking for an affordable stocking-filler, a build that's more of a time investment, or a set so complex that it's designed for adults, there's something for all.

Biggest Black Friday sales