Now we're at the business end of Black Friday week, as it's Black Friday proper (27 November this year), with the best Black Friday deals at full throttle. And that means the best deals have dropped – finally.

Apple is one major brand of interest, of course, and while the company's official stance is to offer Apple gift cards for eligible purchases, most people are looking for solid discounts instead, quite frankly. Which is precisely why you're here.

I've been covering consumer tech for almost two decades, so know which UK retailers to focus on when it comes to finding a good deal. On this live-tracking page, I'll be collating the best Apple kit available at the lowest prices – so follow along for top deals.

Biggest Black Friday sales

Best Apple AirPods deals

Save 29% (£63.02) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon Update 26th Nov: They dropped in price once again, by a further £9, taking these AirPods to a new price low! The highest-spec AirPods in-ears that you can buy, the latest Pro model delivers super active noise-cancelling (ANC) and a comfortable fit. These haven't ever been discounted more deeply than this Black Friday sales week – with Amazon by far the best place to buy at the moment.

Best Apple MacBook deals

Save £150 Apple MacBook Air 13 (16GB / 512GB): was £1,299 now £1,149 at AO.com As with iPad, Apple's MacBooks also rarely see notable discounts. But this deal at AO undercuts its key competitors by a further £50 – and even more if you're a paid member. It's for the souped-up MacBook Air 13-inch, replete with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so has the goods to last you for years to come – without needing to pay full price. You can only select Silver or Sky Blue models though.

Save £150 Apple MacBook Neo (8GB / 256GB): was £799 now £649 at AO.com Apple's entry model in the MacBook world, the Neo, was revealed earlier this year – but production pressures (i.e. the price of memory right now) saw the cost increase. That's why it's nice to see a model drop under the £650 margin (albeit in the Citrus finish), offering solid value for those who want a MacBook that's still capable, just not mega-powerful, while saving a chunk of cash.

Best Apple Watch deals

Save £60 Apple Watch 11: was £419 now £359 at Amazon Update 27th Nov: Due to low stock, this one has marginally increased in price, from £345.67 to £359. It's still a discount, just shows that waiting on some of these deals can mean missing the biggest savings. This deal is for the Watch Series 11 with GPS and cellular integration. It's the 42mm size, so smaller – but you can pay £20 extra for the larger 46mm case. It's packing the aluminium finish, with a black sport band in small/medium for the lowest possible price – it's a few quid more for the larger bands, but they are available.

Best Apple iPad deals

Save £129.01 Apple iPad Air 13-inch (128GB): was £949 now £819.99 at Amazon Update 26th Nov: Another unexpected dip, with a further £39 cut from the asking price, taking it to a new low! Discounts on iPad products tend to come few and far between, but as this deal proves, they do exist. The now over-£100 cut from the latest 13-inch iPad is most welcome. It's for the 128GB model, which now offers the biggest discount of the lot. The other storage variants are also cut-price, but not by quite as large a percentage as the entry model. Have a browse on Amazon's page to see what best suits your needs.

Best Apple iPhone deals