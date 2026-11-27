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Best Apple Black Friday UK deals LIVE: iPad Air, AirPods 3 Pro, Apple Watch 3 Ultra, MacBook Air and more
Highlighting Apple kit at lower prices in the Black Friday sales
Now we're at the business end of Black Friday week, as it's Black Friday proper (27 November this year), with the best Black Friday deals at full throttle. And that means the best deals have dropped – finally.
Apple is one major brand of interest, of course, and while the company's official stance is to offer Apple gift cards for eligible purchases, most people are looking for solid discounts instead, quite frankly. Which is precisely why you're here.
I've been covering consumer tech for almost two decades, so know which UK retailers to focus on when it comes to finding a good deal. On this live-tracking page, I'll be collating the best Apple kit available at the lowest prices – so follow along for top deals.
Biggest Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday sale
- John Lewis Black Friday Sale
- Amazon Black Friday Week sale
Best Apple AirPods deals
Update 26th Nov: They dropped in price once again, by a further £9, taking these AirPods to a new price low!
The highest-spec AirPods in-ears that you can buy, the latest Pro model delivers super active noise-cancelling (ANC) and a comfortable fit.
These haven't ever been discounted more deeply than this Black Friday sales week – with Amazon by far the best place to buy at the moment.
The entry-level AirPods are brand new, so for there to be any type of price cut is a surprise – but Amazon has delivered on that front.
This is for the 'buds only, but if you want the wireless charging case included then budget an extra £10 – as that's also on offer at Amazon.
Best Apple MacBook deals
As with iPad, Apple's MacBooks also rarely see notable discounts. But this deal at AO undercuts its key competitors by a further £50 – and even more if you're a paid member.
It's for the souped-up MacBook Air 13-inch, replete with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so has the goods to last you for years to come – without needing to pay full price. You can only select Silver or Sky Blue models though.
Apple's entry model in the MacBook world, the Neo, was revealed earlier this year – but production pressures (i.e. the price of memory right now) saw the cost increase.
That's why it's nice to see a model drop under the £650 margin (albeit in the Citrus finish), offering solid value for those who want a MacBook that's still capable, just not mega-powerful, while saving a chunk of cash.
Best Apple Watch deals
Update 27th Nov: Due to low stock, this one has marginally increased in price, from £345.67 to £359. It's still a discount, just shows that waiting on some of these deals can mean missing the biggest savings.
This deal is for the Watch Series 11 with GPS and cellular integration. It's the 42mm size, so smaller – but you can pay £20 extra for the larger 46mm case.
It's packing the aluminium finish, with a black sport band in small/medium for the lowest possible price – it's a few quid more for the larger bands, but they are available.
Best Apple iPad deals
Update 26th Nov: Another unexpected dip, with a further £39 cut from the asking price, taking it to a new low!
Discounts on iPad products tend to come few and far between, but as this deal proves, they do exist. The now over-£100 cut from the latest 13-inch iPad is most welcome.
It's for the 128GB model, which now offers the biggest discount of the lot. The other storage variants are also cut-price, but not by quite as large a percentage as the entry model. Have a browse on Amazon's page to see what best suits your needs.
Best Apple iPhone deals
Some love it, others don't. Either way: Apple's thinnest-ever iPhone certainly turned heads when it was revealed last year.
Now it's not only thinnest-ever, it's also cheapest-ever, thanks to a John Lewis discount that cuts almost a third from the original asking price.
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Big yet Mini...
Despite being brand new for 2026, and touting the current-gen M6 processor, Apple's Mac Mini has an unexpected tasty discount as part of the Black Friday sales.
Its price dropped even further today, 27 November, as Black Friday went live proper. The best price is over at Amazon for the 16GB / 256GB model.
Apple's official event runs Friday 27 to Monday 30 November
If none of these highlights and blog posts catch your attention, however, then perhaps an Apple Gift Card has more appeal?
That's how Apple runs its official promotion, offering redeemable cards – at Apple, though – from £20 to £240, depending on the value of your purchase.
Maxing out
There's a cheeky deal on the AirPods Max 2, too, but it's not necessarily obvious. That's because Amazon has put a £15 deduction on, but it only applies at the checkout stage – and that's when you'll see the updated full £25 discount applied.
Check out Amazon's AirPods Max 2 deal:
was £499.99, now £474.99
Pick up some 'Pods
Apple's latest entry-level earbuds, AirPods 5, are anything but basic – they now have great active noise-cancelling (ANC), a comfortable fit, and solid battery life.
While Amazon's deal isn't a giant percentage cut, it's still the best price going. You can choose between AirPods only or the package with the wireless charging case included, for an extra tenner.
Check out Amazon's AirPods 5 deal:
was £119, now £109
And Amazon's AirPods 5 with wireless case deal:
was £129, now £119
You are the one, Neo
When the MacBook Neo launched earlier this year, its price was almost unbelievable – but that didn't last long, as production pressures forced Apple to increase it just months later.
If you weren't first in line back then, however, while the price isn't quite as low, there are discounts – such as this price-cut Citrus version on AO.com right now. The other colours are selling out, so it might not last long.
See the MacBook Neo deal on AO:
was £799, now £649
Looking for a case of accessories?
Well, you're in luck. Three has 30% discount on a whole bunch of accessory options – you'll just need to use the code 'APPLE30' at checkout to get the saving applied.
There's everything from screen protectors to fast-chargers, iPhone cases – including MagSafe ones – and more. So go take a browse on Three's official site.
Argos has a big XDR offer
The second monitor to appear in this live blog, Apple's 27-inch monitor is super-bright, super-sharp – and on a super deal at Argos right now. I've not seen it anywhere else for as little, with 20% off the list price.
You may have to find a Sainsbury's store for collection, however, as my basket says that shipping is unavailable – but that I could drive to store with a pre-order.
Check out the deal at Argos:
was £2999, now £2399.10
Let's play tag
The latest-generation AirTag has never been cheaper, so if you're looking to tag, track and locate your valuables then it's a great buy for those in the Apple ecosystem. The twin pack also holds the same value proposition, if you need more than one.
Check out the deal on Amazon:
was £29, now £20.50
Keep an eye on shipping dates
I was about to post about Amazon's Apple Studio Display deal – which has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday – but then I saw the shipping date.
It says 'estimated 31 December to 3 March', which is quite a broad window – and many weeks away. Therefore, I'd pay a bit extra to get your monitor from another retailer.
Available with £120 off at John Lewis –
was £1499, now £1379
Take note
Compatible with the iPad Pro (M4 onwards), iPad Air (M2 onwards) and iPad Mini (A17 Pro onwards), the Pencil Pro has squeeze gesture control, so you can easily pinch it to load new palettes. It's great for budding artists – and now much cheaper than full asking price.
Also available from: John Lewis | Currys | Argos
A stream dream
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Let's not forget about one of Apple's biggest money-spinners: its streaming service. It's arguably the most consistent and high-quality of the main options, with some truly fantastic shows – and a super half-price discount for 6 months in the sales.
Even AirPods are now lower-priced than ever!
It's all happening! Thanksgiving lands in the USA and the UK deals come a-rushing. That includes on Apple's best in-ears, which were price-cut earlier this week, but have just dropped again by almost another tenner. It's a great deal price.
iPad price drop alert!
While Amazon's iPad price cut was already looking decent since the start of its Black Friday week, the deal has just cut a further £39 from the asking price – taking it to a new low.
A rare discount on the iPad, here in its 128GB entry-level storage variant. This more-than-£100 discount only just happened, bringing the price down to lower than ever before. It's the latest model, too, and you can choose to pay over 5 months interest-free using Amazon's payment services to spread the cost.
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