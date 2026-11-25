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Amazon Black Friday Week sale LIVE: the best deals you need in your trolley
Amazon's big Black Friday Week sale is now on and there are big deals to be had
Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is running from 19 November to 30 November, and promises big discounts across the store. There's up to 45% off products for the home, beauty items, tech, toys and fashion, so whether you're searching for something for yourself or for some early Christmas gifting, you're in luck.
This sale isn't exclusive to Prime members like some other Amazon sales, but there will be some extra deals on offer if you are a member. Expect daily deal drops on big brands each day.
Deals are likely to come and go over the week, as stock sells out, so if you see something you like, it's best not to wait too long. Some deals, like the daily drops are limited to a certain number of items, or a time period too.
With potentially over one million deals on the site, we've put together this handy live blog to help you navigate the deals and seek out the really good ones.
Our editor's picks at the top represent our top choices, while the live updates below will highlight new deals as we find them. Keep checking back for updates, as the lists will change hour to hour.
- Browse all Amazon UK Black Friday Week deals here
- In the US? Browse all the Black Friday deals at Amazon US here
Editors pick
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K bundle:
was £119.98, now £39.99 (67% off)
- Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:
was £329.99, now £199.99 (39% off)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop, 13.8":
was £1549, now £1099 (29% off)
- Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower:
was £1278, now £849 (34% off)
- Sonos Sub Mini - Compact Wireless Subwoofer:
was £429, now £339 (21% off)
- Denon DP29FE2 Record Player: was £179, now £99 (45% off)
- Amazon Ember 65" Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD smart TV: was £1149.99, now £709.99 (38% off)
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags 2nd Gen (4 Pack)
was £99, now £71.78
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 3 was £219 now £164
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £329now £208
- 💻 Apple: Mac mini M6
was £899,now £759
- 💻 Asus Zenbook 14 (Snapdragon X1):
was £1,099.99now £649.99
- 🍦 Ninja Creami Soft Serve Ice Cream maker, was £349, now £179
- ⌚ Garmin fēnix 8: was £699.99, now £479.99 (31% off)
- ⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025):
was £599now £349
- 📺 Amazon Ember 75-inch TV is 40% off at £959
- 📺 Hisense: 65 Inch Canvas TV
was £1599, now £1100 at Amazon
- 💍 Oura Ring 5 Gold:
was £499, now £399 (20% off) at Amazon
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 20% off the latest Kindle 16GB
- 🚜 Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower: was £1278, now £849 (34% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos Move 2: was £449, now £359 (20% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £499,now £399
- 📺 XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K projector, was £869, now £648.99
More great Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday sale (up to 50% off)
- Currys Black Friday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Very Black Friday Deals (extra 10% off Black Friday lines with code EXTRA)
- Dyson Black Friday sale (up to £150 off across the range)
- Sonos Black Friday sale (up to 42% off products)
- John Lewis Black Friday Sale (big deals on Tech, Beauty, Fashion and Home)
Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
Two big deal coming for Prime members at 9am
This morning's deal drops are big. There's a Samsung Mini LED TV, which appears to be this 50-inch model, currently £349 and a Segway Navimow robot lawn mower i210, which is already discounted to £1099.
Remember, you need to wait until 9 am to see their new prices, and they will only be available if you're a Prime member.
Keen bean
The latest Amazon Epic Prime Deal is on this Philips Espresso machine and it's a massive saving. The BaristaBrew SemiAutomatic Espresso Machine is 54% off at £273.99. It has a dual bean container, so you can switch your coffee type and has a stainless steel milk jug and steam wand for the perfect foam.
This deal won't last for long, and it's for Prime Members only.
The original Disney castle in LEGO for less
The Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany was the inspiration for the Disney castle ans is a huge tourist destination. The LEGO version of it is almost as impressive, comprising 3455 pieces and standing 31cm tall. Now though you can enjoy it for less, as there's 21% off on Amazon, taking the LEGO Neuschwanstein Castle down to £189.99.
Water flossing for less
The Waterpik water flossers are some of the best on the market, and they always get health discounts for Black Friday. Right now on Amazon you can get the plug-in Waterpik Water Flosser Ultra for £56.99 (37% off), or the Cordless Advanced model, also for £56.99 (40% off).
Mac gets mini on price
have just discovered this rather tasty Apple deal on Amazon. The latest Mac mini with M6 chip is currently 16% off. The takes the price down to £759 for the 256GB SSD / 16GB memory model, which is enough for most users. Or you can get 7% off the 512GB one.
Exoskeletons
Hypershell have some decent discounts on its exoskeleton models right now on Amazon. The cheapest is the Hypershell X Pro S, which is now £759 (16% off), while the Hypershell X Max S is now £1039 (20% off) and the Hypershell X Ultra S is £1439 (15% off).
TCL TV gets exclusive Prime price
This great spec TCL TV is a 65-inch model with Mini LED and 144Hz VRR – so it's great for gaming too. All that for £819, which is 37% off the list price. It's also available in 75 inch and 85 inch sizes if you want to go bigger.
Soundcore Liberty Buds get a big mark down
Soundcore is an Anker brand, known for its power banks and chargers, though also for robot vacuums, video doorbells and more. These Liberty Buds have a half-in-ear design and come in three colours. The biggest deal is on the Black and White pairs which get 60% off, down to £31.99, but it's actually the blue ones that are cheapest at £29.99, down from £43.99.
Kindle deals are drying up
The deal on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition has gone, so if you were hoping to buy one at the reduced price, you're too late. There is however still a great deal on the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite, which is 35% off. Will the new version drop again? Who knows! It's why it's best not to wait around on these deals.
44% off this special edition Xbox controller
This Heart Breaker Special Edition Xbox wireless controller is now £41.99 – that's 44% off the regular price. It looks fantastic, so is well worth a buy.
Dyson supersonic savings
Dyson's classic hair dryer is £100 off right now on Amazon. The Dyson Supersonic Hari Dryer is down to £199, which is a 34% discount on the regular price.
This Boss set is the perfect present
If you're looking for a little gift, this Hugo Boss Boss Bottle Eau de Toilet 100ml Festive Fragrance Gift Set is 40% off right now, taking the price down to £54.60. It includes a 100ml Eau de Toilette, a travel 10ml version and a 100ml shower gel version. Actually, it's so good, buy one for yourself!
Running for less
Peloton's Tread Vision is its running machine model and it's 17% off right now on Amazon, taking the price down to £2499. That means you can skip cold runs outdoors this winter, and stick to exercising in the warmth of your home. That's worth the money alone!
Though for a little more...
The Oura Ring 5 is a little higher in price, but with 25% off the black and silver models are just £299. This is possibly the best smart ring on the market, so that's quite a bargain.
Bargain smart ring
If you're looking for a bargain smart ring, this now deal on Amazon is the way to go. The RingConn Gen2 is now 35% off, making it just £167.99. That's considerably cheaper than the big name models, and doesn't require a subscription.
The perfect camera for Vlogging
Canon's EOS r50 V is a compact mirrorless model with 4K video streaming abilities and both WiFi and Bluetooth connections, so you can quickly share your content on social streams. Normally £759.99, the EOS R50 V is now £544.99 complete with 14-30mm lens and two batteries. The perfect kit.
Keep your Apple devices topped up on your travels
If you own multiple Apple devices and travel a lot, you'll know how irritating it can be to have multiple USB cables dangling from a travel charger. However, with the 15W Belkin BoostCharge Pro Travel Pad there's a much more elegant option.
Now with. more than 50% off, the charger costs just £49.99 and folds up neatly to fit in a bag. Yet it can charge an iPhone via MagSafe, Apple Watch and AirPods (or other wireless buds) at the same time.
Fun for all the family
Do you miss the Nintendo Wii and how it brought the whole family together as you madly waved your arms around playing Wii Sports? Well the Nex Playground is an ideal new alternative that's sure to get the kids and adults actively playing together this holiday season.
A tiny box that sits in front of your TV, the Nex Playground is a motion console. Its camera tracks the movements of competitors as they play, with no physical controllers needed.
It's also down by 30% for Black Friday, now at just £188.30 with more than £80 off. You also need a Play Pass subscription to access all the games, but you get Fruit Ninja, Starri, Whac-a-Mole, Go Keeper and Party Fowl for free.
A flippin' good projector deal
Could this be the most pocketable projector? The Aurzen Zip Tri-Fold is a 720p, 100 lumens DLP projector that literally folds up to a tiny form factor to make it easy to carry around.
It is capable of projecting up to a 115-inch screen size and houses a 5,000mAh battery to keep it running up to 90 minutes when not plugged in (via USB-C).
Now you can get it with a massive £115 off, now priced £284.99.
New Prime deals dropping at 5pm
Two more Prime deals are set to drop shortly, and based on these images they could be worth a look. Head over to Amazon's deal page at 5pm to find out.
The most expensive deal on Amazon is big enough to park your car in!
They say you can buy almost anything on Amazon these days, but I didn't expect this. As a one-up on the various sheds, this sale item is a full-size garage! The Timbela Premium Garage is priced at £ 5,602; that's a 5% discount on the list price, which is a £295 saving. Measuring 3.78m x 6.48 m, you could easily fit just about any car in there, and it has an electric rolling shutter and a lockable side door for access. If you have the space, it's probably one of the cheaper ways to build a new garage.
3 Ultimate LEGO sets on sale
There are LEGO sets, and then there are LEGO sets like these. Some of the biggest and most impressive sets on the market are included in this year's Amazon Black Friday sale, which means you can pick them up for a discounted price.
The top model has to be the LEGO Star Wars Death Star. With 9023 pieces and 36 mini figures, it's colossal and has a price to match. Luckily, right now there's a 10% saving, which is not insignificant on this.
Capture the magic of Gondor with the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith set, featuring 8,278 pieces and 10 mini figures. This also gets a 10% discount.
The LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise has to be the one to catch this Black Friday, with 6838 pieces and three great finished figures with 10% off the list price.
More Hue deals
There's no shortage of Philips Hue deals on Amazon right now, including bulbs, hubs, outdoor lights and even video door bells. Some of the best deals include the Philips Hue Essential Starter Kit, now £64.99 (41% off), the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K £200 (33% off), Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlight £236.99 (36% off) and Philips Hue Scenova Outdoor LED Wall Light £55.99 (20% off).
Ember remains golden
This isn't the first time, and I'm sure it won't be the last time that Amazon's Ember Mini-LED TVs drop by a huge amount of money but it's still worth shouting about. The 65-inch Ember Mini-LED model is now just £709.99, which is 38% off. You can also get the 55-inch for £559.99, and the 75-inch for £959.99. Whichever one you go for, it's an excellent deal. You're getting a top-spec TV for a lot less than one of the big named models.
However, if you do want the best, also consider the LG G6 55-inch, which is down to £1799 right now.
Hot Wheels but where are the lights?
The Hot Wheels Racing Formula 1 Downhill Circuit Race Track Set is 45% off taking the price down to £43.99. But where did the lights go? Right now the Festavia link is taking us to these Philips Hue curtain lights but they're not on sale. Did they sell out already?
It looks as though it was actually these Philips Hue Festavia String lights, which are now £119.99
9am drop
The first two products coming to the Prime Exclusive discounts at 9am appear to be a Hot Wheels play set and a Philips Hue Festivia lights set. Those Philips Hue lights normally cost £264.99, though are already discounted to £185 for the largest set. Will be interesting to see how low they go. These are perfect for your Christmas decs.
New additions
There are some new additions to the deals though. If GTA VI is wearing through those thumb pads, you can pick up a new Dual Sense controller for £42.99 (34% off). Enjoy the entire Matrix collection on Ultra HD Blu-ray for £48 (20% off), or get your Grunge on with Nirvana's Nevermind on vinyl for £17.25 (25% off).
The sale is on!
Good morning all! It's finally here. The Amazon sale went live at midnight and there's lots of deals to talk about. We've also got the first of the Prime exclusive drops happening at 9am.
On first look, the main deals don't seem to have changed that much from yesterday, though this Philips Hue Bridge and Smart Bulb kit is a welcome addition, with 31% off
Six hours to go...
It looks like some deals are going early, as Amazon is currently bursting with offers already. From the Ninja Foodi StaySharp 6-piece knife block set that sold out earlier this year to the flagship Sony 1000X The Collexion headphones – now 22% off.
Dyson deals
There's some big discounts on Dyson models this Black Friday, with 11 vacuums alone reduced, plus hair stylers and fans. You can see our selection in our guide, but some of the best discounts include £200 off the Dyson V16 Pixton Animal, now £549 and £150 off the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool, now £549.99.
Amazon Devices
Some of the biggest discounts ahead of Amazon's Black Friday come in the form of its own devices. Prices for Echo, fire TV, Ring, Blink and Luna devices have all dropped significantly. For instance, this new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is currently 56% off at £34.99.
Double Denon?
This top-spec Denon DP-450 Turntable is down to £579, which is an 11% discount on the list price. It features a USB-A output for one-touch recording and a built-in phono equaliser.
If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the Denon DP29FE2 is just £99, which is a 45% saving.
Ringing it in
This is one of the best deals on Amazon right now, though you can also find it on John Lewis if you prefer. The latest Oura Ring 5 came out earlier this year and there's now £100 off the list price. That puts the black and silver versions at £299 or the Gold, Brushed Silver, Stealth and Deep Rose at £399.
Less than 12 hours till the sale starts
Amazon's Black Friday Week begins at midnight on Thursday 19 November. Expect some big drops straight away, so you might want to stay up late. For now though, there's already an array of early Black Friday deals on the site to browse.
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