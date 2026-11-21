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Running for less Peloton's Tread Vision is its running machine model and it's 17% off right now on Amazon, taking the price down to £2499. That means you can skip cold runs outdoors this winter, and stick to exercising in the warmth of your home. That's worth the money alone!

Though for a little more... (Image credit: Amazon) The Oura Ring 5 is a little higher in price, but with 25% off the black and silver models are just £299. This is possibly the best smart ring on the market, so that's quite a bargain.

Bargain smart ring (Image credit: Amazon) If you're looking for a bargain smart ring, this now deal on Amazon is the way to go. The RingConn Gen2 is now 35% off, making it just £167.99. That's considerably cheaper than the big name models, and doesn't require a subscription.

The perfect camera for Vlogging (Image credit: Amazon) Canon's EOS r50 V is a compact mirrorless model with 4K video streaming abilities and both WiFi and Bluetooth connections, so you can quickly share your content on social streams. Normally £759.99, the EOS R50 V is now £544.99 complete with 14-30mm lens and two batteries. The perfect kit.

Keep your Apple devices topped up on your travels (Image credit: Belkin) If you own multiple Apple devices and travel a lot, you'll know how irritating it can be to have multiple USB cables dangling from a travel charger. However, with the 15W Belkin BoostCharge Pro Travel Pad there's a much more elegant option. Now with. more than 50% off, the charger costs just £49.99 and folds up neatly to fit in a bag. Yet it can charge an iPhone via MagSafe, Apple Watch and AirPods (or other wireless buds) at the same time.

A flippin' good projector deal (Image credit: Aurzen) Could this be the most pocketable projector? The Aurzen Zip Tri-Fold is a 720p, 100 lumens DLP projector that literally folds up to a tiny form factor to make it easy to carry around. It is capable of projecting up to a 115-inch screen size and houses a 5,000mAh battery to keep it running up to 90 minutes when not plugged in (via USB-C). Now you can get it with a massive £115 off, now priced £284.99.

New Prime deals dropping at 5pm (Image credit: Amazon) Two more Prime deals are set to drop shortly, and based on these images they could be worth a look. Head over to Amazon's deal page at 5pm to find out.

The most expensive deal on Amazon is big enough to park your car in! (Image credit: Amazon) They say you can buy almost anything on Amazon these days, but I didn't expect this. As a one-up on the various sheds, this sale item is a full-size garage! The Timbela Premium Garage is priced at £ 5,602; that's a 5% discount on the list price, which is a £295 saving. Measuring 3.78m x 6.48 m, you could easily fit just about any car in there, and it has an electric rolling shutter and a lockable side door for access. If you have the space, it's probably one of the cheaper ways to build a new garage.

3 Ultimate LEGO sets on sale (Image credit: Lego) There are LEGO sets, and then there are LEGO sets like these. Some of the biggest and most impressive sets on the market are included in this year's Amazon Black Friday sale, which means you can pick them up for a discounted price. The top model has to be the LEGO Star Wars Death Star. With 9023 pieces and 36 mini figures, it's colossal and has a price to match. Luckily, right now there's a 10% saving, which is not insignificant on this. Capture the magic of Gondor with the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith set, featuring 8,278 pieces and 10 mini figures. This also gets a 10% discount. The LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise has to be the one to catch this Black Friday, with 6838 pieces and three great finished figures with 10% off the list price.

9am drop (Image credit: Amazon) The first two products coming to the Prime Exclusive discounts at 9am appear to be a Hot Wheels play set and a Philips Hue Festivia lights set. Those Philips Hue lights normally cost £264.99, though are already discounted to £185 for the largest set. Will be interesting to see how low they go. These are perfect for your Christmas decs.

The sale is on! (Image credit: Amazon) Good morning all! It's finally here. The Amazon sale went live at midnight and there's lots of deals to talk about. We've also got the first of the Prime exclusive drops happening at 9am. On first look, the main deals don't seem to have changed that much from yesterday, though this Philips Hue Bridge and Smart Bulb kit is a welcome addition, with 31% off

Double Denon? (Image credit: Amazon) This top-spec Denon DP-450 Turntable is down to £579, which is an 11% discount on the list price. It features a USB-A output for one-touch recording and a built-in phono equaliser. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the Denon DP29FE2 is just £99, which is a 45% saving.