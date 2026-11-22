TL;DR The Dekoda is a toilet-mounted health tracker that uses a camera and optical sensors to analyse urine and stool.

It monitors gut health, hydration levels and potential signs of blood, with results displayed in a companion smartphone app.

It costs $449 in the US, with an additional subscription required to access its health-tracking features.

We've seen plenty of unusual health trackers over the years, but this one takes things to a whole new level – toilet level. The Dekoda from Kohler is a health-monitoring device that clips onto your toilet, using optical sensors to analyse what you leave behind and provide insights into your gut health, hydration and even potential signs of blood.

It's the work of Kohler Health, a spin-off venture from the American bathroom brand, which wants to turn everyday bathroom visits into useful health data. And while it might sound a little strange, there's some interesting technology - ahem - behind - it.

(Image credit: Kohler)

Your toilet is now a health tracker

The Dekoda attaches to the rim of most toilets using an adjustable clamp, with a camera and optical sensors positioned inside the bowl. These use spectroscopy, a technology that analyses how light interacts with different materials, to assess the colour, consistency and quantity of urine and stool.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The collected information is processed by an algorithm and sent to the Kohler Health app, where users can monitor three main areas: gut health, hydration and the presence of blood.

It can track bowel movement frequency and consistency, identify signs of dehydration and alert users to the presence of blood, which can sometimes indicate an underlying health problem. Kohler says it's the first toilet-based health tracker capable of detecting blood at home, using sensors designed to identify haemoglobin.

Users can also add information about meals, medication and exercise to help identify potential links between lifestyle habits and changes in their results.

What about privacy?

Understandably, putting a camera in your toilet raises a few questions about privacy. Kohler says the sensors are angled downwards to look only inside the bowl, while a separate fingerprint scanner allows users to authenticate themselves before each session. Data is encrypted as it travels between the device and Kohler's systems.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The device is aimed at people who need to monitor their digestive health, including those living with conditions such as Crohn's disease, although athletes and fitness enthusiasts could also benefit from its hydration tracking.

The Dekoda launched in October 2025 and is currently available in the US for $449 (£342), with a Kohler Health membership also required to access its insights through the app.