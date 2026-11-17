Natural Cycles has launched its first-ever smart ring – and it's designed specifically for women
It does a lot more than track your sleep
Natural Cycles has launched its first smart ring, designed specifically with women in mind. The NC° Ring tracks body temperature overnight and syncs with the Natural Cycles contraceptive app to provide users with a daily fertility status, helping them better understand their cycle and manage their contraception.
Until now, the brand's wearable offering has been limited to the wrist-worn NC° Band, which we tested back in 2024. The NC° Ring gives users another option, allowing them to collect overnight temperature data from their finger instead.
The ring is available to order in the UK from today, with shipping also taking place. To mark the launch, new customers signing up for an annual Natural Cycles subscription (£89.99) will receive the ring at no additional cost until 31st December.
Weighing as little as 1.9g, depending on size, and measuring just 5.8mm wide, Natural Cycles describes the NC° Ring as the lightest and narrowest smart ring on the market. Unlike some of the best smart rings, it has no raised sensor bump, giving it a smooth profile designed to sit comfortably alongside existing jewellery.
The NC° Ring offers up to 14 days of use on a single charge, and comes with a magnetic wireless charger, whilst its water-resistant design means it can be fully immersed.
The Natural Cycles app also combines overnight temperature readings with menstrual cycle data to calculate a daily fertility status. The company says its contraceptive method is 93% effective with typical use and is designed to help users prevent pregnancy without hormones. The app is MHRA-registered in the UK, making it a regulated digital contraception option.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.