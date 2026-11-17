In Summary Natural Cycles has launched its first smart ring, tracking overnight temperature to help users monitor fertility through its contraceptive app.

It weighs as little as 1.9g, measures 5.8mm wide and offers up to 14 days of battery life.

It's available now, with new annual subscribers (£89.99) receiving the ring free until the end of the year.

Natural Cycles has launched its first smart ring, designed specifically with women in mind. The NC° Ring tracks body temperature overnight and syncs with the Natural Cycles contraceptive app to provide users with a daily fertility status, helping them better understand their cycle and manage their contraception.

Until now, the brand's wearable offering has been limited to the wrist-worn NC° Band, which we tested back in 2024. The NC° Ring gives users another option, allowing them to collect overnight temperature data from their finger instead.

The ring is available to order in the UK from today, with shipping also taking place. To mark the launch, new customers signing up for an annual Natural Cycles subscription (£89.99) will receive the ring at no additional cost until 31st December.

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(Image credit: Natural Cycles)

Weighing as little as 1.9g, depending on size, and measuring just 5.8mm wide, Natural Cycles describes the NC° Ring as the lightest and narrowest smart ring on the market. Unlike some of the best smart rings, it has no raised sensor bump, giving it a smooth profile designed to sit comfortably alongside existing jewellery.

The NC° Ring offers up to 14 days of use on a single charge, and comes with a magnetic wireless charger, whilst its water-resistant design means it can be fully immersed.

(Image credit: Natural Cycles)

The Natural Cycles app also combines overnight temperature readings with menstrual cycle data to calculate a daily fertility status. The company says its contraceptive method is 93% effective with typical use and is designed to help users prevent pregnancy without hormones. The app is MHRA-registered in the UK, making it a regulated digital contraception option.