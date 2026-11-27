This Dyson cordless vacuum is barely a year old, but it's half price on Amazon in this unmissable deal
Get a relatively new Dyson vacuum for almost 50% off
Whilst Dyson is known for making some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, finding one at a good price can be a challenge. That's why I had to flag this Amazon Black Friday deal as soon as I spotted it.
The Dyson V8 Cyclone launched last September, making it just over a year old and one of the brand's more recent vacuum cleaner releases. It delivers 150AW of suction, with an updated digital motor and 15 cyclones designed to capture fine dust and debris without losing suction, making it a great option for everyday cleaning.
With almost 50% off the price on Amazon right now, it's well worth a look before the deal disappears.
Save over £150 on one of Dyson's newest vacuum cleaners.
It comes with a Motorbar cleaner head that's designed to tackle both carpets and hard floors, and can also convert into a handheld vacuum for cleaning stairs, upholstery and the car. You also get a crevice tool, which is designed for more precise cleaning around edges, in narrow spaces and in those harder-to-reach corners.
There's up to 60 minutes of run time, three power modes and a swappable battery if you need longer between cleans. Add in the hygienic point-and-shoot bin emptying and wall-mounted charging dock, and you've got a well-equipped cordless vacuum that's built to handle most of what you throw at it.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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