Whilst Dyson is known for making some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, finding one at a good price can be a challenge. That's why I had to flag this Amazon Black Friday deal as soon as I spotted it.

The Dyson V8 Cyclone launched last September, making it just over a year old and one of the brand's more recent vacuum cleaner releases. It delivers 150AW of suction, with an updated digital motor and 15 cyclones designed to capture fine dust and debris without losing suction, making it a great option for everyday cleaning.

With almost 50% off the price on Amazon right now, it's well worth a look before the deal disappears.

It comes with a Motorbar cleaner head that's designed to tackle both carpets and hard floors, and can also convert into a handheld vacuum for cleaning stairs, upholstery and the car. You also get a crevice tool, which is designed for more precise cleaning around edges, in narrow spaces and in those harder-to-reach corners.

There's up to 60 minutes of run time, three power modes and a swappable battery if you need longer between cleans. Add in the hygienic point-and-shoot bin emptying and wall-mounted charging dock, and you've got a well-equipped cordless vacuum that's built to handle most of what you throw at it.