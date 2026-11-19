In Summary Shark has launched the RazorVac cordless hand vacuum cleaner

The Shark RazorVac uses Cyclonic technology to pick-up dirt, and it has a SpotLight LED to illuminate debris

Currently only available in the US, it’s priced at $129.99

Shark has just announced its latest handheld vacuum cleaner which it claims is its most powerful hand vacuum yet. The new Shark RazorVac has a small, lightweight design which is packed full of powerful suction and light features – and it’s a must if you have pets that shed a lot of hair.

I’ve never really been impressed by handheld vacuums, but after trying one from Shark a few years ago, it changed my mind. No matter how often I hoover, stairs and the corners of my skirting boards always collect muck, so a handheld vacuum has become a necessity at this point, and I’ve got my eye on the new Shark RazorVac to help with these tasks.

Dubbed Shark’s most powerful handheld vacuum yet, the Shark RazorVac uses Cyclonic technology to deliver strong suction to clean up dirt, dust and other debris. It works by separating dirt and hair from the airflow of the vacuum without any tangling or affecting the suction power, which also reduces how often you have to change the filter.

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The Shark RazorVac looks similar to the existing Shark WandVac , although the latter is a handheld model that can be converted into a stick vacuum (whether this will be an option added to the Shark RazorVac in the future is unclear). But the RazorVac differs from the WandVac in terms of power and design elements, like its SpotLight LED.

At the tip of the Shark RazorVac is a high-powered LED spotlight that illuminates hidden dirt or dust that you might be missing. It’s especially helpful for areas like between sofa cushions, underneath furniture and in the crevices of your car.

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark RazorVac weighs just 1.2 pounds, so it’s easy to carry around, and lift up high if you want to clean on top of kitchen cupboards or dust the ceiling. It comes with two cleaning tools – a multi-surface pet tool and a duster crevice tool – the former of which is great at gripping and removing pet hair.

With three power modes to choose from, the Shark RazorVac can be used as Standard, Boost or ECO. As a cordless handheld vacuum, the Shark RazorVac does need to be recharged, but it offers up to 40 minutes of runtime when used in ECO mode. It’s also very easy to empty with its dust cup that opens with a quick press of a button.

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