I've tested 20+ robot vacuum cleaners in 2026 – here are the Prime Day deals I'd actually buy

Yep, you've read that right. As Senior Homes Writer at T3, it's my job to test the best (and worst) robot vacuum cleaners on the market today, which means I have a pretty strong idea of which models are actually worth it when sales such as Amazon's Big Deal Days roll around.

When I say tested, that can mean anything from putting a robot vacuum through a proper review to getting hands-on with one at events such as IFA. Either way, I've seen plenty of these machines up close, so I have a good feel for which brands and models are worth your attention.

As a result, I've picked out the robot vacuums I'd personally recommend buying this Prime Day, and you'll find each of them below.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Save 34% (£220) Eufy C28 Omni: was £649 now £429 at Amazon I awarded the C28 Omni four stars in my review, thanks in particular to its brilliant HydroJet roller mop and 5-in-1 Omni Station. It launched at a fairly affordable price to begin with, so a further 34% saving makes it even more appealing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£220) Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro : was £649.99 now £429.99 at Amazon I'm currently in the process of testing the Qrevo 2 Pro and absolutely loving it so far, so it definitely deserves a place on this list. Better still, there's currently £220 off, so grab it whilst you still can. Read more Read less ▼