I've tested 20+ robot vacuum cleaners in 2026 – here are the Prime Day deals I'd actually buy
I've done the testing so you don't have to
Yep, you've read that right. As Senior Homes Writer at T3, it's my job to test the best (and worst) robot vacuum cleaners on the market today, which means I have a pretty strong idea of which models are actually worth it when sales such as Amazon's Big Deal Days roll around.
When I say tested, that can mean anything from putting a robot vacuum through a proper review to getting hands-on with one at events such as IFA. Either way, I've seen plenty of these machines up close, so I have a good feel for which brands and models are worth your attention.
As a result, I've picked out the robot vacuums I'd personally recommend buying this Prime Day, and you'll find each of them below.
With five stars in its full review and currently sitting at the top of our buying guide, the Roborock Saros 20 is one of the best robot vacuum deals on Amazon right now – especially with £400 off.
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The Dreame Matrix10 Ultra is one of my favourite robot vacuum cleaners of 2026, particularly thanks to its revolutionary mop-switching system. It's already an impressive machine, so a 24% discount makes it even more tempting.
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I awarded the C28 Omni four stars in my review, thanks in particular to its brilliant HydroJet roller mop and 5-in-1 Omni Station. It launched at a fairly affordable price to begin with, so a further 34% saving makes it even more appealing.
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I'm currently in the process of testing the Qrevo 2 Pro and absolutely loving it so far, so it definitely deserves a place on this list. Better still, there's currently £220 off, so grab it whilst you still can.
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If you want a robot vacuum that's as low-maintenance as possible, the Tapo RV50 Pro Omni is well worth a look. In my review, I particularly liked its excellent all-in-one dock and innovative tangle-free cutting brush, which quickly became a lifesaver for dealing with pet hair.
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The Eufy Omni S1 Pro will always be one of my favourites, even with the newer Omni S2 now available. However, if you're looking for a bargain, it's still a fantastic option, particularly as it's currently available at half price.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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