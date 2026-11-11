Peak Design's latest suitcase proves that less really can be more, with a clever carbon fibre design that creates extra packing space without adding bulk

Peak Design has been making some of the most thoughtfully designed camera bags and travel accessories for years, but the company's ambitions have recently expanded beyond its traditional territory.

Last year's Roller Pro marked its first major move into premium rolling luggage, introducing a rather unconventional suitcase with a carbon fibre handle mechanism and an ingenious opening system.

Now, the San Francisco-based brand is back with the Roller Lite collection, a range of three hard-shell suitcases that take a slightly different approach to luggage design.

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The brand has stripped things back, creating lighter, more affordable cases that offer more packing capacity than the original Roller Pro.

And the cleverest part of the design is something most travellers probably wouldn't give a second thought.

A little engineering goes a long way

The secret is Peak Design's proprietary SlimDrive trolley system, which replaces the aluminium tubes typically found in wheeled suitcases with an ultra-slim carbon fibre construction.

According to the brand, the system is lighter and considerably stiffer than conventional aluminium alternatives, while its streamlined profile leaves more room for your belongings.

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(Image credit: Peak Design)

The standard Roller Lite Carry-On offers 38 litres of internal capacity, expandable to 45 litres, despite weighing only 3.2kg.

The more expensive Roller Pro offers 34 litres, expandable to 39 litres, and weighs approximately 3.9kg.

Of course, there are compromises. The new collection replaces the Roller Pro's more elaborate opening mechanism with a traditional clamshell design and does away with features such as its external laptop compartment.

Three ways to pack

The Roller Lite collection consists of three models, starting with the standard 38-litre Carry-On, which is designed to comply with the cabin baggage requirements of most international airlines.

The slightly larger Carry-On+ increases the capacity to 43 litres, expandable to 50 litres, and weighs 3.3kg. It's primarily intended for US travellers, where cabin baggage allowances can be more generous.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

The largest 95-litre Roller Lite Trunk is designed for longer journeys and those who need considerably more packing space.

Either of the smaller cases can fit inside the Trunk when not in use, making storage easier when you take empty suitcases on your Japanese shopping trip .

All three models feature custom smooth-gliding wheels, low-profile handles, a felt-lined interior, an integrated TSA-compatible lock and a retention system.

More importantly, Peak Design has made the components replaceable, letting you repair damaged or worn parts rather than replace the entire suitcase.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

"With Roller Pro, we reimagined what a suitcase could do and how it could feel. But let's face it, not everyone needs a suitcase that does quite so much," says Peak Design founder and CEO Peter Dering.

"So with Roller Lite, we took all those hard-won innovations and packed them into something lighter, roomier, and refreshingly simple."

The Roller Lite collection is available now at Peak Design. The standard Carry-On costs £399.99 / $449.95 / €449.99, while the 95-litre Trunk retails for £499.99 / $549.95 / €549.99. The Carry-On+ is priced at $469.95 in the US.

The two smaller models come in Black, Cypress and Stone, while the Trunk is available exclusively in Black. Peak Design is also offering a limited-time 10% introductory discount across the collection.