Carl Friedrik’s debuts Formula 1-inspired travel collection, and I wish I had it for my last holiday

In Summary Carl Friedrik has partnered with Atlassian Williams F1 Team on a limited edition Grove travel collection

The four-piece range includes a backpack, weekender, passport holder and luggage tag

The collection is inspired by the golden area of Formula 1

Carl Friedrik has teamed up with Atlassian Williams F1 Team on a new limited edition travel collection. The new Grove collection is made up of four luggage essentials, and are inspired by the golden area of Formula 1.

I’ve covered style and travel on T3 for a while now, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many Formula 1 collaborations in one year. From watches to blenders, 2026 has been full of racing-inspired products paying tribute to the global competition, and Carl Friedrik is the latest brand to jump on board.

The Grove collection has been designed by Carl Friedrik in partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team to celebrate the team’s racing heritage. The four pieces – including a backpack , weekender bag, passport holder and luggage tag – are made from luxury supple grained leather, and have racing-inspired logos and details.

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The main colour of the collection is chestnut brown, but the bags have a uniquely sporty look, thanks to the two diagonal racing stripes that run down the length of each accessory. They also feature the ‘Forward W’ logo that was first introduced in 1977 by Frank Williams, and is a subtle nod to the collaboration between the two brands.

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

I just got back from holiday, and wish I’d had the Grove Weekender bag as my carry-on luggage . It’s a spacious bag with 33-litres of space inside, and lots of interior pockets for your passport, cards and other travel essentials. There’s also a ‘hidden’ exterior pocket for quick access, and you can slip it onto the handle of your suitcase with its rear panel.

A more everyday option, the Groove Backpack also has a lot of pockets, including a large exterior window pocket. It also has a 15-litre capacity and can fit a 16-inch laptop. I use my Carl Friedrik Day-to-Day Backpack as my office bag, and couldn’t recommend it more. It’s easily the most comfortable backpack I’ve worn with its padded back and shoulders, which the new Grove Backpack also has.

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

The last two travel accessories in the Grove collection are the Grove Passport Sleeve and Grove Luggage Tag. They’re pretty self-explanatory, and would make a great gift for Formula 1 fans and those on a tight budget.

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Speaking of budget, the Carl Friedrik X Atlassian Williams F1 Team Grove collection is not cheap by any means. The Luggage Tag is £65, while the Passport Sleeve is £125. Getting even higher, the Backpack is £795 and the Weekender Bag is a whopping £945 – yikes!