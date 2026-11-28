Buying a new suitcase or cabin bag might not be at the forefront of your mind as we head into the darker, colder months. However, there are actually two good reasons why now is a great time to invest in one, and I'm going to share them with you.

Firstly, we're right in the middle of the Black Friday sales, which means plenty of popular luggage brands have dropped their prices. Secondly, luggage actually makes a better Christmas present than you might think. It's practical, something you might not necessarily buy for yourself, and a useful gift for anyone with a trip on the horizon. In fact, I've included a few options in my gift guide for people who are notoriously hard to buy for.

Below, I've rounded up the luggage sales offering 50% off or more, as these are the deals I think are really worth talking about, alongside a few standout finds that caught my eye. You can thank me later!

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(Image credit: Antler)

Antler – Save up to 50% on suitcases across the range, including handy luggage sets

Aerolite – Get up to 75% off a wide selection of suitcases and travel essentials

Delsey Paris – Save up to 60% on stylish, practical luggage designed for travelling

Eastpak – Enjoy up to 50% off, plus an extra 15% off at checkout over Cyber Weekend

Herschel – Save up to 60% on backpacks, luggage, totes, accessories, headwear and clothing

Horizn Studios – Get up to 55% off best-selling luggage in a range of sizes.

Tripp – Save up to 61% on lightweight, durable suitcases and travel bags.