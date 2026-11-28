All the premium suitcases and cabin bags you can get for half price or less this Black Friday
Antler, Horizn Studios, Eastpak and plenty more are included
Buying a new suitcase or cabin bag might not be at the forefront of your mind as we head into the darker, colder months. However, there are actually two good reasons why now is a great time to invest in one, and I'm going to share them with you.
Firstly, we're right in the middle of the Black Friday sales, which means plenty of popular luggage brands have dropped their prices. Secondly, luggage actually makes a better Christmas present than you might think. It's practical, something you might not necessarily buy for yourself, and a useful gift for anyone with a trip on the horizon. In fact, I've included a few options in my gift guide for people who are notoriously hard to buy for.
Below, I've rounded up the luggage sales offering 50% off or more, as these are the deals I think are really worth talking about, alongside a few standout finds that caught my eye. You can thank me later!
Antler – Save up to 50% on suitcases across the range, including handy luggage sets
Aerolite – Get up to 75% off a wide selection of suitcases and travel essentials
Delsey Paris – Save up to 60% on stylish, practical luggage designed for travelling
Eastpak – Enjoy up to 50% off, plus an extra 15% off at checkout over Cyber Weekend
Herschel – Save up to 60% on backpacks, luggage, totes, accessories, headwear and clothing
Horizn Studios – Get up to 55% off best-selling luggage in a range of sizes.
Tripp – Save up to 61% on lightweight, durable suitcases and travel bags.
Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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