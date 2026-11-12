Wyze’s new smart lock has a fingerprint scanner on the handle for faster, easier unlocking than before – and it’s under $100

In Summary Wyze has launched the Lever Lock

The Wyze Lever Lock has a fingerprint scanner on the door handle which recognises your finger and unlocks your door in just 0.5 seconds

Currently only available in the US, it’s priced at $99.98

Wyze has just launched its latest smart lock , and its advanced technology and unlocking methods have convinced me to upgrade my front door. The new Wyze Lever Lock has a built-in fingerprint scanner like most smart locks do, but what sets it apart is where the scanner is located – on the door handle.

Wyze has an extensive collection of smart locks, most of which have fingerprint or palm vein recognition, but the Wyze Lever Lock takes this to a whole new level. Instead of pressing or holding your hand in front of the lock, homeowners only need to grip and turn the handle of the Wyze Lever Lock to enter their home.

The handle of the Wyze Lever Lock has an integrated fingerprint reader which scans your finger as you hold it. According to Wyze, the fingerprint recognition takes half a second, so you can gain access to your home quickly, easily and without having to use a key or tap an app.

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Aside from the handle entry, the Wyze Lever Lock can be unlocked in multiple ways. By connecting the Wyze Lever Lock to the Wyze app, you can quickly unlock your door remotely or as you approach the door. The lock also has a touchscreen keypad for PIN codes, and it comes with a backup key in case of emergencies.

(Image credit: Wyze)

The keypad of the Wyze Lever Lock is especially handy if you have a lot of visitors to your home, or run an Airbnb. Users can create one-time codes for scheduled guest access, and it can even set up and store up to 50 passcodes.

To keep from strangers seeing or using your code, the Wyze Lever Lock has a handy feature which lets you type in random numbers before or after your PIN. It’ll still unlock your door when you do this, but it’s a clever way to prevent people being able to look over your shoulder and see the PIN you’re putting in.

For extra safety, the Wyze Lever Lock sends tamper alerts if it detects multiple incorrect PINs, and it automatically locks your door when it shuts. The lock’s built-in Wi-Fi 6 also maintains a constant connection without the use of a hub, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

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(Image credit: Wyze)

Installing a smart lock is a bit daunting but Wyze claims that the Wyze Lever Lock is ‘made for simpletons’. Users simply have to swap their existing handle and attach the new Wyze Lever Lock with the use of a Phillips screwdriver and an app that takes you through the entire process.

In terms of battery life, the Wyze Lever Lock is battery powered, and comes with eight AA batteries. Wyze claims that the lock will last up to 12 months with 20 unlocks a day.

The Wyze Lever Lock is available to buy for $99.98, making it one of the most affordable smart locks on the market. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK or Europe.