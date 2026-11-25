Want to upgrade your smart lighting? I've rounded up every Philips Hue smart light deal available right now
Skip the multi-buy offers and find the best individual Philips Hue deals instead
This Black Friday, Philips Hue is running one of its usual smart lighting promotions, offering 30% off when you buy two eligible products. It's a good deal if you're planning to kit out several rooms or upgrade multiple lights at once, but if there's only one thing you're after, you could end up spending more than you need to just to unlock the discount.
That's why I've scoured the internet to find the best Philips Hue deals available individually, checking retailers including John Lewis, Argos, Very, Screwfix, Tesco and Currys, among others. From smart plugs and outdoor lighting to newer launches such as the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K, there's a surprisingly good range of products to choose from.
I'll be keeping this page updated as more offers appear and prices change, so whether you're after a single smart bulb or looking to upgrade your entire setup, these are the Philips Hue deals I'd be paying attention to right now.
Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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