SwitchBot takes on Amazon Echo with its fourth generation smart home hub – and its on-device controls are my favourite feature
SwitchBot introduces fourth generation of Hub
SwitchBot has just dropped its newest smart home hub, and it could give the Amazon Echo a run for its money. The new SwitchBot Hub 4 is the brand’s fourth generation hub, and it’s designed to act as the ultimate home companion – here’s everything you need to know.
The Hub 4 is the latest smart hub from SwitchBot, and it’s arguably the brand’s most versatile model yet. Unlike some other hubs which only have voice or app controls, the SwitchBot Hub 4 also comes with physical controls for added versatility and quick adjustments.
With its 2.8-inch colour touchscreen, the SwitchBot Hub 4 has a large circular dial at the bottom of the display. It offers four customisable on-screen shortcuts so you can quickly choose your favourite scenes, and by turning the dial, you can quickly adjust volume, light brightness and curtain position.
Essentially, if your family members don’t have access to the SwitchBot app, they can still make changes to certain aspects of your home by turning the dial. The screen of the SwitchBot Hub 4 also has all your home’s information at a glance, so they can check the weather, time and temperature and humidity readings.
For the latter, the SwitchBot Hub 4 has built-in sensors to measure heat and humidity around your home, and can use these factors to trigger routines. With access to compatible Matter devices, the hub can also show other environmental information, like CO2 readings.
I’ve tested many smart hubs in my time, but have always found the on-screen controls to be a bit lacking, so the SwitchBot Hub 4 definitely appeals to me with its quick dial controls. But for those who prefer a voice assistant, the SwitchBot Hub 4 comes with ‘Hello Kata’ and uses its dual microphones to listen to your requests.
‘Hello Kata’ can trigger scenes and automations, and adjust and support other devices. The SwitchBot Hub 4 supports over 100,000 devices, including TVs, fans, air conditioners, lights, robot vacuums, sensors, locks, and more, so the hub can become the central place for your entire smart home.
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Alongside this support, the SwitchBot Hub 4 is compatible with Matter. It can support up to 30 Matter sub-devices, and connects SwitchBot devices with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home platforms. It’s definitely SwitchBot’s most advanced hub yet, and it’s incredibly affordable, too.
The SwitchBot Hub 4 is available to buy for £129.99 / $119.99 / €129.99 at SwitchBot.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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