In Summary SwitchBot has launched its fourth generation smart home hub, the Hub 4

The SwitchBot Hub 4 comes with Kata voice commands and physical controls for versatile use

Available to buy now, it’s priced at £129.99 / $119.99 / €129.99

SwitchBot has just dropped its newest smart home hub, and it could give the Amazon Echo a run for its money. The new SwitchBot Hub 4 is the brand’s fourth generation hub, and it’s designed to act as the ultimate home companion – here’s everything you need to know.

The Hub 4 is the latest smart hub from SwitchBot, and it’s arguably the brand’s most versatile model yet. Unlike some other hubs which only have voice or app controls, the SwitchBot Hub 4 also comes with physical controls for added versatility and quick adjustments.

With its 2.8-inch colour touchscreen, the SwitchBot Hub 4 has a large circular dial at the bottom of the display. It offers four customisable on-screen shortcuts so you can quickly choose your favourite scenes, and by turning the dial, you can quickly adjust volume, light brightness and curtain position.

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Essentially, if your family members don’t have access to the SwitchBot app, they can still make changes to certain aspects of your home by turning the dial. The screen of the SwitchBot Hub 4 also has all your home’s information at a glance, so they can check the weather, time and temperature and humidity readings.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

For the latter, the SwitchBot Hub 4 has built-in sensors to measure heat and humidity around your home, and can use these factors to trigger routines. With access to compatible Matter devices, the hub can also show other environmental information, like CO2 readings.

I’ve tested many smart hubs in my time, but have always found the on-screen controls to be a bit lacking, so the SwitchBot Hub 4 definitely appeals to me with its quick dial controls. But for those who prefer a voice assistant, the SwitchBot Hub 4 comes with ‘Hello Kata’ and uses its dual microphones to listen to your requests.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

‘Hello Kata’ can trigger scenes and automations, and adjust and support other devices. The SwitchBot Hub 4 supports over 100,000 devices, including TVs, fans, air conditioners, lights, robot vacuums , sensors, locks, and more, so the hub can become the central place for your entire smart home.

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Alongside this support, the SwitchBot Hub 4 is compatible with Matter. It can support up to 30 Matter sub-devices, and connects SwitchBot devices with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home platforms. It’s definitely SwitchBot’s most advanced hub yet, and it’s incredibly affordable, too.