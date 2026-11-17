In Summary SwitchBot has launched the Connected Home Security Combo in the UK and Europe

It features the SwitchBot Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K View Station Kit, the SwitchBot Vision Doorbell and SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max

Prices on the new SwitchBot security products start at £199.99 / €199.99 / $199.99

After announcing a whole host of new security products at IFA 2026 , SwitchBot has finally launched its new Connected Home Security Combo in the UK and Europe. Featuring a camera, doorbell and lock, the SwitchBot Connected Home Security Combo is designed to monitor your home and keep it protected – here’s what you need to know.

Within the Connected Home Security Combo is the SwitchBot Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K View Station Kit and the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Doorbell. The latter of this is actually another combination of the SwitchBot Vision Doorbell and the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max, so you’re actually getting a video doorbell and smart lock in one package.

Starting with the SwitchBot Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K ViewStation Kit , it features a 2K outdoor pan/tilt security camera, a solar panel and a ViewStation screen. Alongside its 2K resolution, the camera pans by 360-degrees and tilts by 75-degrees to fully cover every angle of your home.

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The movement of the SwitchBot Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K ViewStation Kit actually allows it to follow people around your property so you won’t miss any footage or encounter any blind spots. It also comes with infrared and white-light night vision for enhanced visibility even in the dark.

When paired with the SwitchBot app, the SwitchBot Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K ViewStation Kit can unlock many handy features, including AI Guard – although you will have to subscribe for this. If someone has visited your home, you can use AI Guard to search for the footage using common phrases, like ‘person at the gate’.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

But my favourite part of the new SwitchBot Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K ViewStation Kit is its accompanying ViewStation screen. If you're home and don’t want to check your phone to see who’s outside, the ViewStation lets you check the camera quickly.

The screen measures 4.3-inches so it doesn’t take up much room, and it has buttons that allow you to switch between camera feeds, speak to guests and unlock your front door if you have a SwitchBot lock installed. The camera also records and stores clips on a microSD for easy storage without a subscription .

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Moving on to the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Doorbell package. It includes the SwitchBot Vision Doorbell which has 2K views, a 165-degree diagonal field of view, and infrared or spotlight night vision. What’s most impressive about it is it works alongside the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max to unlock your door – here’s how.

As you approach the door, the SwitchBot Vision Doorbell uses 3D facial recognition to understand who you are before unlocking the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max. Guests or residents can also tap an NFC card on the doorbell or use a limited-time QR code, so you don’t have to install a separate keypad.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Both the doorbell, lock and camera are easy to install, with the doorbell mounting via screws or adhesives, and the lock fitting over a compatible cylinder. All have removable batteries for recharging, and with the camera, the solar panel keeps it topped up when in direct sunlight.

SwitchBot has also launched the Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K ViewStation Kit in the US, although the doorbell and lock combo comes with the SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro instead. This lock comes with facial recognition and palm vein scanning, and fits compatible deadbolts.

Available to buy and pre-order now, the SwitchBot Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K ViewStation Kit is priced at £199.99 / €199.99 / $199.99, while the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Doorbell is £319.99 / €319.99. The US-only SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro costs $229.