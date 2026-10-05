Samsung just rolled out its SmartThings redesign to Android users – here’s what to expect

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has redesigned its SmartThings app and rolled it out to Android devices. The new Samsung SmartThings app now includes a refreshed interface, including its navigation bar and Favourites section, and devices and routines cards.

Samsung has redesigned its SmartThings app and is finally rolling it out to Android devices, after first launching it to iOS users. The Samsung SmartThings app has a refreshed interface, a floating navigation bar, and major changes to its devices, routines and TV remote.

Starting with the overall look, the Samsung SmartThings app now has a floating navigation bar which gives the app a more compact design and layout, so your controls and cards have extra space. The cards and dashboard can also be resized and arranged how you like.

The Home tab now comes with a dedicated top section to display useful information, like weather updates and suggested routines. A Favourites section displays pinned devices and routines for quicker and easier access.

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Device cards can now be quickly switched on or off with a quick tap of the icon, and you can click a routine card in the same view to trigger it. The devices and routines cards are now also much smaller and denser in the Home and Devices screens, so you can see your entire smart home at a glance.

The Samsung SmartThings app refresh has also redesigned the built-in TV remote. This now comes with a new light mode option, and like the other cards in the app, it can be resized and repositioned to suit your needs and how you prefer the app to look.

As mentioned, this Samsung SmartThings update is now available for Android users and devices. Why it was initially added to iOS devices first is unclear – and as an Android user, that makes no sense to me, but whatever! – but the Android version of the app looks almost identical to the iPhone version.

The new Samsung SmartThings update is rolling out to Android devices who have version 1.8.51.30 of the app. See how to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings for more information.