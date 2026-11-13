Eufy’s new security camera has an auto-tracking light that follows you around

In Summary Eufy has launched the TrackLight Cam S1

The security camera uses a motorised, auto-tracking light that detects and tracks people around your home

The Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 is priced at £249.99 / $299.99

Eufy has launched its latest security camera , and surprisingly, the thing I love the most about it isn’t its detection or video quality, but its built-in light. To deter intruders and to light your way home, the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 has a motorised, auto-tracking light that follows you around the outside of your home – yes, really.

Integrated into the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 is a bright floodlight and TrackLight. When it detects motion, the light turns on as a directional light beam and adjusts itself to follow potential intruders or unidentified visitors around your property, in an attempt to scare them away – and if that doesn’t work, the camera can activate a 105dB siren.

The floodlight of the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 actually takes up the majority of the camera, and it gives out 20 lux of light. It can sense targets up to 12 metres, and the beam can also be widened or narrowed to respond when people get closer or further away from your home.

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Alongside the bright light and siren, the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 can deter people even more with its use of red and blue flashing lights. But if you’re worried about blinding your guests when they come to visit you, Eufy has thought about this, too.

In the Eufy app, users can add family members and friends to a list which allows the camera to recognise who they are using their smartphone’s Bluetooth. So, instead of the bright, tracking light, the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 activates soft welcome lighting instead to guide the way.

(Image credit: Eufy)

In terms of camera quality, the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 has a 4K telephoto camera which offers up to 10x zoom, so you never miss a detail. It has colour night vision to capture video even in the dark, and uses dual radars to offer a 180-degree wide detection field.

The Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 has a pan-tilt-zoom mechanism which can cover 360-degrees, so you should be able to see your full property at all times. With the Eufy app, users can also customise three detection zones to get more precise alerts about specific areas.

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The design of the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 is quite elaborate, and it’s definitely not a small model by any means. Its main camera is at the bottom of the design, and the 180-degree dual radar sits atop of it. On top of that is a 5.5W solar panel and 15,000mAh battery for consistent charging at all times.

I’ll be honest, I don’t like the appearance of the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1, as I think it looks a bit clunky. But there’s a lot to love about Eufy’s new camera, and its light is its biggest selling point for me.