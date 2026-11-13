EcoFlow's Stream Plug-in Solar Kit is now available to buy in the UK, giving households a new way to generate their own electricity without the need for rooftop solar installation. The system uses solar panels and a microinverter to convert sunlight into electricity that can be used to power everyday appliances.

The launch follows changes to UK plug-in solar regulations introduced on 27th August 2026, which have opened up new possibilities for more flexible home solar systems. EcoFlow first announced that the kit would be available to pre-order on 20th August, but general availability beings today.

The EcoFlow Stream Plug-in Solar Kit starts at £599 and is available now via the EcoFlow UK website.

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(Image credit: EcoFlow)

According to EcoFlow, the Stream kit can generate up to 900kWh of electricity annually, potentially saving households up to £187 a year on their energy bills. Its microinverter can also start operating with as little as 3W of solar input, helping it make use of available daylight even in overcast conditions and at different times of the day.

EcoFlow also says the Stream meets the new UK requirements, with its microinverter registered on the Energy Networks Association (ENA) Type Test Register. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and is designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 65°C. The microinverter comes with a 10-year warranty, whilst the EcoFlow 500W solar panel is covered for 15 years.

(Image credit: EcoFlow)

If you're considering buying one, it's worth knowing that the system is designed to connect to a compatible UK socket, allowing the electricity it generates to be used by household appliances during daylight hours. However, installation and use must still meet the relevant UK electrical safety requirements, and renters or flat owners may need permission before setting up a system at their property.

You can also read our guide to five important things to know before investing in EcoFlow's new home battery if you're considering other ways to make the most of solar energy at home.