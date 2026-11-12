Arlo’s new video doorbell offers 2K resolution, and its quickest, easiest installation yet – and it comes in four new colours

In Summary Arlo has launched the Video Doorbell 2K (3rd Gen) and the Wired Video Doorbell 2K (3rd Gen)

Both doorbells have easy installation – either battery powered or hardwired – and offer 2K video with 12x zoom

The Arlo 3rd Gen Doorbells are available in four colours, and can be pre-ordered for $79.99

Arlo has just dropped two third generation video doorbells to its ever-expanding collection. The new Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (3rd Gen) and Arlo Wired Video Doorbell 2K (3rd Gen) both have incredible resolution, wide field of views, and the quickest, easiest installation from Arlo to date.

Setting up a video doorbell is much easier than it might initially appear, even for hardwired models that you have to connect to existing wiring. As we found when we tested the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell which came out in 2024, the setup process was extremely easy, and it could be installed both wirelessly and wired.

The new third generation Arlo doorbells are designed for quick and easy DIY installation. The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (3rd Gen) is battery powered while the Arlo Wired Video Doorbell 2K (3rd Gen) is hardwired, and both automatically connect to the strongest 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz signals to keep your doorbell online at all times.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Instead of continuously having to remove the battery from the doorbell to recharge it, the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (3rd Gen) comes with the option for trickle charging. It can be placed anywhere wire-free, or you can connect it to existing doorbell wiring for continuous charging.

(Image credit: Arlo)

Alternatively, the Arlo Wired Video Doorbell 2K (3rd Gen) is hardwired but as you’ll find out in our guide to setting up a video doorbell , connecting to existing wiring is extremely easy, and means your doorbell is always on and watching your home. By hardwiring this doorbell, you also get Arlo Foresight which captures the seconds leading up to when motion is detected.

Aside from their different set-up options, the new third generation Arlo video doorbells have similar features, including 2K HDR video with 12x zoom, and a wide 180-degree field of view. The doorbells also come with night vision, an integrated siren and two-way audio which you can access via the Arlo app.

As with all Arlo doorbell and camera collections, the new Arlo video doorbells connect to the Arlo app to send real-time notifications while you’re away and monitor your home at all times. If you choose a paid Arlo subscription, you also get access to the Arlo Secure Early Warning System which can connect you to safety agents to dispatch emergency services if needed.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Arlo)

The new Arlo 3rd Gen doorbells now come in four new colour options – white, black, sand dune and greystone – to better match your home’s exterior. They’re also compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings and IFTTT to become part of your smart home ecosystem.