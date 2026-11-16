Anker, best known for its portable chargers and power stations, has been expanding into home energy storage with its SOLIX range, including the recently launched Solarbank 4 Pro.

Shop all Anker Black Friday deals on Amazon

The 5kWh battery system is designed to store electricity generated by solar panels or purchased from the grid during cheaper off-peak periods and use that energy when electricity prices are higher. And now Amazon has slashed £530 off the asking price in its early Black Friday sale, bringing the Solarbank 4 Pro down to £1,599.

Save 25% Anker SOLIX Solarbank 4 Pro: was £2,129 now £1,599 at Amazon This 5kWh home battery can store energy from solar panels or charge from the mains during cheaper overnight electricity periods. It supports up to 5,000W of solar input, features dedicated power-cut backup and can be expanded to 30kWh with additional batteries. The discounted package also includes Anker's smart meter.

Anker's portable power stations are usually designed for occasional backup power and off-grid use, but the Solarbank 4 Pro is more of a home energy management system than a camping accessory.

Its integrated lithium iron phosphate battery provides 5,024Wh of capacity, and it has four independent MPPT solar inputs to support up to 5,000W of solar generation.

When paired with Anker's smart meter, the Solarbank can automatically charge during cheaper off-peak periods and release stored energy when prices rise.

It has a dedicated backup outlet that can supply up to 2,500W during power cuts, which allows essential appliances to keep running when the mains supply fails.

One important consideration is installation. The Solarbank 4 Pro currently requires a qualified electrician to hardwire it into a UK home's electrical system, and professional installation isn't included in the discounted price.

The Solarbank 4 Pro has already attracted encouraging feedback on Amazon, where the listing currently boasts a 4.7-star average from 78 ratings across its configurations.

One verified purchaser titled their five-star review "Cut your bills", describing the system as an excellent addition to a basic solar setup.

They particularly praised its ability to work with a smart meter and take advantage of cheaper overnight electricity, reporting noticeable savings after installing the system.

Another customer describes it as an "excellent money-saving device", while a third praises its ability to work with existing solar panels and provide emergency backup power.

At £1,599, it's considerably more affordable than its original asking price, although buyers should factor in professional installation and any additional solar panels before committing.