Black Friday is a good excuse to give your smart home setup a little attention, especially if you want to add some gadgets without spending a fortune. You don't have to splash out on expensive tech to make everyday life that bit easier, either, with plenty of useful accessories now available for less than £15.

I've been browsing the Black Friday offers at Amazon, B&Q, John Lewis and beyond to find the discounts that are actually worth your attention. You'll find all the best deals below, so have a browse and see what could make a useful addition to your setup.