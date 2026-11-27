All the clever smart home gadgets you can pick up for £15 or less this Black Friday
You don't need a big budget to build a smart home, and these deals prove
Black Friday is a good excuse to give your smart home setup a little attention, especially if you want to add some gadgets without spending a fortune. You don't have to splash out on expensive tech to make everyday life that bit easier, either, with plenty of useful accessories now available for less than £15.
I've been browsing the Black Friday offers at Amazon, B&Q, John Lewis and beyond to find the discounts that are actually worth your attention. You'll find all the best deals below, so have a browse and see what could make a useful addition to your setup.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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