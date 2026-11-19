Black Friday is now officially just over a week away, which means most major retailers have already started lining up their best deals. Of course, that doesn't mean more won't appear over the coming days, so we've created this live hub to bring all the best offers together in one place.

We've already covered air fryers, TVs and watches, and now it's the turn of smart home tech. Here, you'll find the latest deals from major retailers, including Amazon and John Lewis, alongside our hand-picked offers on products we think are particularly worth your attention.

Having already set up my own smart home, I know how frustrating it can be to spot brilliant bargains after you've bought everything at full price. So, if you're thinking of upgrading or getting started, take a look through the deals below and see what you could save.

Big discounts on Ring, Blink and more: at Amazon Save up to 75% on Amazon's own Echo, Ring and Blink devices, plus brilliant deals from other leading smart home brands Read more Read less ▼