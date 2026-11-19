Black Friday is now officially just over a week away, which means most major retailers have already started lining up their best deals. Of course, that doesn't mean more won't appear over the coming days, so we've created this live hub to bring all the best offers together in one place.
We've already covered air fryers, TVs and watches, and now it's the turn of smart home tech. Here, you'll find the latest deals from major retailers, including Amazon and John Lewis, alongside our hand-picked offers on products we think are particularly worth your attention.
Having already set up my own smart home, I know how frustrating it can be to spot brilliant bargains after you've bought everything at full price. So, if you're thinking of upgrading or getting started, take a look through the deals below and see what you could save.
Save up to 75% on Amazon's own Echo, Ring and Blink devices, plus brilliant deals from other leading smart home brands
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Shop thousands of deals across smart lighting, home security, speakers, floor cleaners and streaming devices
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New smart home deals are added every day, so check back regularly to catch the latest offers
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Browse 352 deals across all the biggest smart home brands, including Eufy and Tapo
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Shop exclusive savings on top security brands, including Tapo, Yale and Ring
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My favourite Philips Hue outdoor lights are now £80 off
I’m a huge Philips Hue fan, and the Festavia Outdoor White & Colour Gradient Globe String Lights have been one of my favourite products to review in recent years. First announced at IFA last year, they’ve remained a popular choice thanks to their fun design and, of course, seamless integration with the wider Philips Hue ecosystem.
Even better, they’re now just £80 in the John Lewis sale. If you’ve been thinking about adding some colour to your garden, this is a brilliant deal to secure.
Save 30% of some of Philips Hue's best outdoor string lights
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Save an impressive 25% on the brand new Echo Time
We love spotting a deal on a product that's only just launched, and that's exactly what's happened with the brand new Amazon Echo Time. Launched in the UK last month alongside four other new Echo speakers, it's a camera-free smart display designed specifically for the bedside.
It comes with some clever features too. As bedtime approaches, the display reduces blue light and dims to show just the time. In the morning, a sunrise-inspired display gradually brightens, whilst the alarm gets progressively louder with each snooze.
Even better, it's now down to just £137.99 – a saving of 25% despite being on sale for only a few weeks.
It's only been available to buy since late October!
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