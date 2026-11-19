Get notified of updates

Not all streaming devices are for video (Image credit: WiiM) Video streaming is readily available across many devices, but what about audio? The choices are less widely available, especially when you're talking audiophile performance. WiiM is a great brand for music streaming, with a number of devices capable of feeding your hi-fi or speaker system with top notch digital tracks, and the WiiM Ultra Music Streamer is a great option with £60 off right now. Now priced at just £299 on Amazon for Black Friday, it comes in either space grey or silver, has an abundance of connectivity options (including HDMI ARC) and can stream in Hi-Res, up to 24-bit / 192 kHz.

Go big or go home (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung's Micro RGB TVs are renowned for their excellent colour representation, saturation and clarity, with the backlight working alongside the panel for great picture presentation. And that's amplified when you go for a bigger size – so just take a look at the Samsung 75-inch MRE75R85H Micro RGB TV, which is available for just £1,699 on AO.com in its Black Friday sales. That's a special price for AO members, who save an additional £100 – making the overall saving a staggering £700.

Upgrade your bedroom for little over £100 (Image credit: Xiaomi) While Amazon has plenty of deals on its own Ember TVs, there's a third-party that runs the Fire TV platform that could be perfect for a bedroom or small living space. Especially considering it's now just £109. The Xiaomi TV F32 is a 32-inch Full HD TV with Amazon's streaming system running the show. It includes Alexa voice control, Dolby sound and Apple AirPlay support. You can access all of the streaming apps, not just Amazon's own Prime Video – such as Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max – and it is sleekly designed. If you're looking for a bigger set, there are big deals on the 43- and 55-inch models too – both of which support 4K and Freely.

The future of UK TV (Image credit: Hisense) While we still regularly use aerials, satellite dishes and cable TV, streaming is rapidly growing as a significant platform for live TV. That's partly thanks to Freely – the free streaming service that offers all the major UK TV channels and catch-up services. It's not available on all television models, but you can find it embedded in plenty – including this 50-inch 4K Hisense set that's down to just £289 in the Currys Black Friday sale. You won't even need to plug in a set-top-box or antenna to get live TV and access to all the streaming services. That's great value for the price.

Let there be light (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) Having used the Roku-enabled version of the Aurzen Eazze D1 Smart Projector I know how much fun it can provide for relatively little outlay – especially when it's on sale. Amazon currently lists the sister version in its early Black Friday sale. It runs on Android TV but has the exact same specifications, which means it is capable of presenting very decent 1080p picture with up to a 200-inch screen size. You also get the app store, so can stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and just about every other service going. And as there are stereo speakers inside, you just need to set it up and away you go. It's now just £94.97 with an amazing 32% off.

A very worthy Amazon rival – Roku at record prices (Image credit: Future) The Roku Streaming Stick is an amazing alternative to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the flagship version is now at a rock-bottom price. You can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K from AO.com for just £29 (or £28 if you're an AO member). Considering Roku itself usually lists it at close to £50, that's a great discount.

Hold on, hasn't this Fire TV Stick only just launched? (Image credit: Amazon) As well as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max I included in my top editor's picks, Amazon has slashed the price of its latest model – the Fire TV Stick 4K. And that was only recently launched. You can get the new Fire TV Stick, which is claimed to be its fastest ever thanks to running on the new Vega OS, for just £31.99. That's a mammoth 54% saving. You don't even have to wait until Amazon's full Black Friday sale starts tomorrow.