The Ninja Slushi Twist has been one of my favourite gadgets to review this year, and with £100 off on Amazon right now, it's the perfect time to buy before Christmas

The Ninja Slushi Twist has had a huge £100 price cut on Amazon, bringing it down to just £309 from £409. That's a saving of around 25%, which is impressive considering we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday.

I actually reviewed the Slushi Twist earlier this year, giving it five stars in my review compared to the four stars I awarded the original model. A big reason for that extra star is Ninja's Dual SlushAssist Technology, which detects what's in each vessel and automatically adjusts the freezing process. It makes the machine much easier to use, giving you even more reason to love it.

If you've been tempted to pick one up, take a look at the deal below and be quick, as there's no telling how long the discount will stick around.

One of the other things I love about the Slushi Twist is its two separate vessels. Unlike the original Slushi, this model lets you make two different frozen drinks at once, which you can serve separately or twist together. I've used it to make everything from frozen cocktails to non-alcoholic slushies, and it's particularly fun for parties and family gatherings where not everyone wants the same thing.

If you're struggling to find a Christmas present for someone who's notoriously hard to buy for, I think this is a great option too. It's a fun kitchen gadget that adds something a little different to hosting, or even just makes an evening at home feel a bit more interesting.