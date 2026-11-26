In Summary Miele has launched two new 60cm induction hobs in its KMDA 5649 range

The Miele induction hobs have four full-size cooking zones and built-in extraction fans

Prices start at £2,499

Miele has launched yet another line-up of induction hobs to expand its KMDA range. The new Miele induction hobs are smaller than its predecessors, so you can fit them comfortably in smaller kitchens while still enjoying their impressive cooking power.

The two new induction hobs from Miele include the KMDA 5649 FL and KMDA 5649 FL MattFinish. Both have a black glass ceramic surface and have the same size, features and looks, although the latter has a matte finish. They’re all easy to install with a choice of plug and play, ducted recirculation and vented system options.

Compared to its existing 80cm KMDA range, the new Miele KMDA 5649 induction hobs measure just 60cm, so they take up less room in your kitchen. But despite their smaller size, they still offer a lot of cooking power, and combine induction cooking with vapour extraction in one appliance – and there’s no overhead extractor hood needed.

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The Miele KMDA 5649 induction hob has four full-sized cooking zones, so you can cook with up to four pots and pans at the same time. The hob also comes with FlexZone which can fit larger cookware, and has a pot recognition feature so when it’s turned on, you can place your pot down and the hob recognises it immediately.

(Image credit: Miele)

With multiple temperatures, the Miele KMDA 5649 heats up quickly and offers consistent heat across the bottom of your pans. The hob also comes with Stop & Go and timer functions, which you can select via the touchscreen controls at the ‘bottom’ of the hob.

My favourite feature of the Miele KMDA 5649 is its built-in extraction fan. As mentioned, the Miele KMDA 5649 doesn’t need to be used with an extractor hood, as it has an integrated black flush-fit extractor grill that sits in the middle of the hob.

As steam is produced by your cooking, the extractor in the Miele KMDA 5649 whisks it away quickly and efficiently. Not only does this prevent too much smoke or vapour in your kitchen, but it also reduces odours so your kitchen doesn’t smell too much after you’ve finished cooking.

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The Miele KMDA 5649 is also compatible with Miele’s Con@ctivity technology which automatically responds to your hob’s settings by adjusting the extraction power and levels. You can cook without having to worry about turning the extractor on or off, and it automatically switches itself off after cooking.