Miele’s new induction hobs have four full-size cooking zones and one of my favourite extraction features
Miele just dropped two new induction hobs with integrated extraction fans
Miele has launched yet another line-up of induction hobs to expand its KMDA range. The new Miele induction hobs are smaller than its predecessors, so you can fit them comfortably in smaller kitchens while still enjoying their impressive cooking power.
The two new induction hobs from Miele include the KMDA 5649 FL and KMDA 5649 FL MattFinish. Both have a black glass ceramic surface and have the same size, features and looks, although the latter has a matte finish. They’re all easy to install with a choice of plug and play, ducted recirculation and vented system options.
Compared to its existing 80cm KMDA range, the new Miele KMDA 5649 induction hobs measure just 60cm, so they take up less room in your kitchen. But despite their smaller size, they still offer a lot of cooking power, and combine induction cooking with vapour extraction in one appliance – and there’s no overhead extractor hood needed.
The Miele KMDA 5649 induction hob has four full-sized cooking zones, so you can cook with up to four pots and pans at the same time. The hob also comes with FlexZone which can fit larger cookware, and has a pot recognition feature so when it’s turned on, you can place your pot down and the hob recognises it immediately.
With multiple temperatures, the Miele KMDA 5649 heats up quickly and offers consistent heat across the bottom of your pans. The hob also comes with Stop & Go and timer functions, which you can select via the touchscreen controls at the ‘bottom’ of the hob.
My favourite feature of the Miele KMDA 5649 is its built-in extraction fan. As mentioned, the Miele KMDA 5649 doesn’t need to be used with an extractor hood, as it has an integrated black flush-fit extractor grill that sits in the middle of the hob.
As steam is produced by your cooking, the extractor in the Miele KMDA 5649 whisks it away quickly and efficiently. Not only does this prevent too much smoke or vapour in your kitchen, but it also reduces odours so your kitchen doesn’t smell too much after you’ve finished cooking.
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The Miele KMDA 5649 is also compatible with Miele’s Con@ctivity technology which automatically responds to your hob’s settings by adjusting the extraction power and levels. You can cook without having to worry about turning the extractor on or off, and it automatically switches itself off after cooking.
Prices on the Miele KMDA 5649 induction hobs start at £2,499.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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