30 kitchen and appliance Christmas gifts for all budgets – including air fryers, coffee machines, serving dishes and more
The ultimate kitchen Christmas gift guide for budding chefs, hosting geniuses and more
Christmas is right around the corner, but I bet you haven’t even started thinking about Christmas shopping yet – I certainly haven’t! But if you have someone in your life who loves to cook or your partner is always the ‘hostess with the mostess’, then they’ll be sure to love any of these gifts.
Kitchen appliances can get very expensive, so depending on your budget, I’ve rounded up 30 of the best kitchen gadgets and cookware essentials for under £50, £100, £250, £500 and £1,000.
Gifts under £50
Gifts under £100
Gifts under £250
Gifts under £500
Gifts under £1,000
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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