30 kitchen and appliance Christmas gifts for all budgets – including air fryers, coffee machines, serving dishes and more

Christmas is right around the corner, but I bet you haven’t even started thinking about Christmas shopping yet – I certainly haven’t! But if you have someone in your life who loves to cook or your partner is always the ‘hostess with the mostess’, then they’ll be sure to love any of these gifts.

Kitchen appliances can get very expensive, so depending on your budget, I’ve rounded up 30 of the best kitchen gadgets and cookware essentials for under £50, £100, £250, £500 and £1,000.

Gifts under £50

Gifts under £100

Gifts under £250

Gifts under £500

Gifts under £1,000