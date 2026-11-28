Le Creuset is one of those brands that's lovely to own but not always so lovely on the wallet, which is why Black Friday is such a good time to pick a few pieces up. I've been comparing the prices of individual items across Le Creuset's own sale and other retailers to find the best deals available, so you don't have to spend time hunting them down yourself.

From cookware and bakeware to smaller kitchen accessories, there are plenty of discounts to explore, with prices starting from just £9. I've also included different colourways wherever available, so if you have a particular Le Creuset shade in mind, make sure you click through and check whether your favourite is included.