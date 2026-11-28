I've scoured the web for the best Le Creuset deals this Black Friday – and there are prices as little as £9
Where to find the cheapest prices on Le Creuset this Black Friday
Le Creuset is one of those brands that's lovely to own but not always so lovely on the wallet, which is why Black Friday is such a good time to pick a few pieces up. I've been comparing the prices of individual items across Le Creuset's own sale and other retailers to find the best deals available, so you don't have to spend time hunting them down yourself.
From cookware and bakeware to smaller kitchen accessories, there are plenty of discounts to explore, with prices starting from just £9. I've also included different colourways wherever available, so if you have a particular Le Creuset shade in mind, make sure you click through and check whether your favourite is included.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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