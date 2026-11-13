Hisense’s new smart fridge freezer has a huge 21-inch screen that acts as a smart home hub and entertainment centre in one

In Summary Hisense has launched its latest smart fridge freezer, the PureSmart Duo Series

The Hisense PureSmart Duo Series has a 21-inch smart screen that works alongside internal cameras to keep stock of your food, and generate recipes

The screen also doubles as a smart home hub and entertainment centre

Hisense has expanded its smart fridge freezer with the PureSmart Duo Series, and it might be its smartest model yet. Alongside its refrigeration technologies, the Hisense PureSmart Duo Series is designed to act as a smart hub and entertainment centre for all your home needs.

When I first heard about fridges with screens on them, I thought they were a fad that would eventually die out. But after visiting Hisense’s HQ in Slovenia this time last year, I started to change my mind after seeing its PureView smart fridge in action, and it definitely looks like smart fridges are here to stay – something I’m now happy about.

The latest offering from Hisense is the PureSmart Duo Series . Its biggest catch is its 21-inch TFT Smart Screen which has a whole host of food, entertainment and smart functions. The Smart Screen of the Hisense PureSmart Duo Series allows you to make adjustments to the fridge itself, like adjusting its temperature, and setting timers and reminders for food expiration and filter cleaning.

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In terms of food management, the Hisense PureSmart Duo Series really excels with its Food Inventory function – my favourite smart fridge feature. Using Smart Food Vision which includes three built-in cameras that sit inside the fridge, the Food Inventory feature monitors and records foods that are stored inside it.

(Image credit: Hisense)

The Food Inventory feature allows you to set expiry dates on your food, so when you view them as a list on the Smart Screen, you can see their use-by dates. The Hisense PureSmart Duo Series can also send notifications and reminders when your food is about to expire.

This feature is also extremely useful for creating shopping lists and recipes. The Smart Screen of the Hisense PureSmart Duo Series has access to over 80 recipes, and you can add ingredients from your chosen recipe directly to your shopping list for easy meal planning.

For those with the Hisense ConnectLife app, you can connect the Hisense PureSmart Duo Series to your smart home devices. Not only does it become part of your smart home ecosystem, but the Hisense PureSmart Duo Series can also act as a hub for your other gadgets, and you can use a voice assistant to talk to your fridge.

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(Image credit: Hisense)

As an entertainment centre, the Hisense PureSmart Duo Series uses a VIDAA platform to access TV, music, apps and the internet – so yes, you can watch the newest episode of your favourite show on your fridge’s screen! When not in action, the screen of the Hisense PureSmart Duo Series can also be used to display artwork and screen savers.

But enough about the screen! As an actual refrigerator, the Hisense PureSmart Duo Series has a huge internal capacity, including sliding shelves, and cool fresh boxes. It uses dual-tech cooling and triple temperature zones to keep your food fresher for longer, and it has an integrated Refresh Hub Pro – a water filtration system that dispenses water and ice.