HexClad’s first-ever hybrid bakeware just solved the biggest problem I have when baking cakes

QUICK SUMMARY HexClad has launched its first-ever hybrid bakeware collection. Available as a six-piece baking set, the HexClad Bakeware is made from TerraBond ceramic non-stick materials for minimal clean-up and perfect browning.

For the first time, HexClad has launched a hybrid bakeware collection, featuring cake pans, baking sheets and cooling racks. Known for its hybrid technology, the HexClad Bakeware is crafted from TerraBond ceramic non-stick materials that are specifically designed for baking.

HexClad is best known for its cookware that’s developed and approved by professional chefs, including Gordon Ramsay, Paul Ainsworth and Clare Smyth. While its collections have a high price tag, I can confidently say they’re worth the money – I use my HexClad pots and pans every week and am always happy with the results.

HexClad’s most recent launch is a six-piece Hybrid Bakeware Set that builds on its hybrid technology. Developed over four years, the HexClad Bakeware set is made from stainless steel and non-stick ceramic which helps with the consistency of your bakes, and overall clean-up.

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I love baking and have a good collection of cake tins, but I often have problems with getting my bakes out of the tins. Something always sticks – even with a ridiculous amount of parchment paper and good quality tins – so my cakes tend to come out looking a little lopsided.

(Image credit: HexClad)

But HexClad’s Bakeware seems to have fixed this problem. With its tri-ply aluminium core and hexagonal steel peaks, this hybrid technology lifts food away from the pan so it’s easier to turn out when finished. This also allows better air circulation within the pan so your cake cooks more evenly and consistently.

As you’d expect, the HexClad Bakeware set is oven-friendly and can withstand temperatures of up to 480°C. The aluminium core resists warping, and the set is utensil and dishwasher safe, and has ergonomic stainless steel handles.

(Image credit: HexClad)

In the HexClad Bakeware collection – which you can currently only buy as a set rather than individual pieces – is a rectangular 23cm x 33cm cake pan, two round 23cm cake pans, a square 20cm x 20 cm cake pan, a medium 25cm x 38cm baking sheet and a stainless steel 24cm x 37cm cooling rack. It’s priced at £299 and available to buy at HexClad .

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As a fan of HexClad, I can’t wait to get my hands on its Bakeware collection. I’d like to see it become available in individual pieces rather than the whole set, but aside from that, I can’t wait to see how much of a difference they make to cakes – no soggy bottoms in sight, hopefully!