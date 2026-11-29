With the 1st of December only a few days away, now is the time to start thinking about putting up your Christmas tree – that is if you haven’t already. Personally, I try to wait until the beginning of December to put up my festive decorations, but I know some people who have had their Christmas tree up since the start of November!

If you’re planning to put up your Christmas tree in the next few days, there’s something you should consider first, and that’s where you’re going to place your tree. To find out more, I spoke to Chloe Barrow, Head of Creative Interiors at Laura James who highlighted three places you should never put up your Christmas tree.

3 spots you should never put your Christmas tree

1. Near heat sources

Whether your tree is real or artificial, it should be kept clear from any heat sources. Of course, this sounds like quite an obvious place to avoid, especially if you have a fireplace in your house, but even putting your Christmas tree too close to your radiator can be a fire hazard.

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Barrow recommends “keeping your tree at least a metre away from any heat source. It’s especially important for real trees, as the heat dries them out and the needles become brittle and eventually shed.” She also goes on to say that before decorating, you should always check the condition of your lights as if they’re old or worn, they can also pose a fire risk.

2. In humid rooms

Rooms like kitchens, bathrooms and conservatories are places where you should avoid putting up your Christmas tree. Kitchens produce a lot of heat from your oven and hob which can affect real trees by making them dry out faster, and the same can be said for bathrooms.

(Image credit: Getty)

Personally, I don’t know why you’d want to put a Christmas tree where you shower, but if you were considering it, the steam and water in your bathroom isn’t recommended for Christmas decorations. “Fairy lights near plug sockets simply don’t mix. Real trees can also bring mould spores in with them, and a warm, steamy bathroom is mold's ideal climate”, says Barrow.

Conservatories are also a no due to their temperature fluctuations. As Barrow explains, “They’re freezing cold at night and get surprisingly hot when the sun comes out, which isn’t ideal for a real tree. They’re also a room most of us don’t spend much time in over winter, so you barely get to enjoy it. A tree should be somewhere you’ll actually see it!”

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3. High-traffic hallways

Let’s be honest, we’ve all had that one relative fall into the Christmas tree! While that might have been due to some overindulging during Christmas lunch, if your tree is in a busy or narrow spot, this is a hazard in itself.

“Even if it’s tucked into a nook, low-hanging branches can be a trip hazard and make it harder for people to get in and out of your home,” says Barrow. “A hallway tree also ends up with a few casualties, as people brush past and knock off glass baubles.”

I have quite a small living room, so my tree always goes in my bay window, putting it in pride of place and out of the way of footfall.