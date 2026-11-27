In Summary IKEA is offering IKEA Family members £10 off every £100 spent, both online and in-store.

The discount applies across the entire range, including IKEA's Reshop & Reuse second-hand collection.

It will run until Cyber Monday on Monday 30th November.

IKEA has announced that it's kicking off its Black Friday sale with £10 off every £100 spent for all IKEA Family members, starting from today. Considering IKEA doesn't always get involved in sales in quite the same way as other retailers, I think this is a pretty decent offer.

The discount applies sitewide, both online and in-store, and covers the entire range. It also includes IKEA's Reshop & Reuse range, so you can save even more on already-reduced items and second-hand finds from its buyback service.

You'll need to be an IKEA Family member to take advantage of the offer, which runs until Cyber Monday on 30th November. So, if you've had your eye on anything for the home, now could be a good time to pick it up.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

If you're planning to get your home ready for hosting over the festive period, IKEA's festive in-store offers are also worth a look. Running until Sunday 20th December, the promotion gives IKEA Family members an additional 20% off hundreds of seasonal essentials, including extendable tables, wine glasses and oven dishes.

You can also browse IKEA's range of festive lighting, which we covered a few weeks ago, with prices starting from as little as £3.

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