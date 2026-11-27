5 essentials to make winter garden maintenance easier, all discounted for Black Friday
Get your garden winter-ready with these reduced tools and outdoor essentials
With colder conditions creeping in across the UK and US, now's the time to get your garden ready for whatever winter has in store. From frost and falling leaves to icy paths and heavy snowfall, there's plenty to keep on top of outdoors over the coming weeks, but having the right tools can make those seasonal jobs much easier.
The good news is that Black Friday has brought some great discounts on everything from cordless secateurs and leaf blowers to snow shovels and protective plant covers.
I've rounded up a selection of garden essentials for both UK and US readers, so whether you're trying to protect your favourite plants or prepare for a particularly cold spell, there are some worthwhile savings to explore.
UK deals
You can now grab this effective snow shovel for more than half price. Just remember to enter the code BLACK15 at checkout to unlock a further 15% off its already-reduced price.
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This multipurpose spreader is useful all year round, whether you're laying grass seed during the warmer months or spreading salt and grit across driveways and walkways when winter rolls around.
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Don't let the winter frost put a stop to your outdoor jobs. These affordable Treadstone gardening gloves are made from tough, durable faux suede, helping to protect your hands whilst you get on with everything that needs doing outside.
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With the leaves starting to fall, now's a good time to get on top of any pruning. These Ryobi cordless secateurs are great for cutting back branches and tidying up overgrown plants, and they're currently reduced by almost £43.
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A good border spade is something you'll find yourself reaching for time and again, whether you're turning compost, aerating soil or tackling tougher ground. This one is particularly tempting at the moment, with a huge 60% off.
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US deals
If your garden edges could do with a little attention, this set is worth a look. It's designed to help with fiddly maintenance jobs, including keeping the edges along paths, driveways and patios looking neat and tidy.
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Don't leave your favourite trees and shrubs exposed when the temperature drops. These plant covers offer an extra layer of protection against harsh frost, making them useful if you live somewhere that regularly experiences colder winter conditions.
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Falling leaves can quickly take over, so having a decent leaf blower to hand makes all the difference. This cordless model is currently available at Walmart with more than $40 off.
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If you're fed up with tackling heavy snowfall using a traditional shovel, this electric snow blower could be a great upgrade – especially with $40 off.
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We couldn't leave our US readers without a gardening glove deal too. This six-pack is worth mentioning, working out at just over $2 per pair.
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Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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