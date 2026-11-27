With colder conditions creeping in across the UK and US, now's the time to get your garden ready for whatever winter has in store. From frost and falling leaves to icy paths and heavy snowfall, there's plenty to keep on top of outdoors over the coming weeks, but having the right tools can make those seasonal jobs much easier.

The good news is that Black Friday has brought some great discounts on everything from cordless secateurs and leaf blowers to snow shovels and protective plant covers.

I've rounded up a selection of garden essentials for both UK and US readers, so whether you're trying to protect your favourite plants or prepare for a particularly cold spell, there are some worthwhile savings to explore.

UK deals

Save 37% (£10.02) Amos Multipurpose Spreader : was £26.99 now £16.97 at Amazon This multipurpose spreader is useful all year round, whether you're laying grass seed during the warmer months or spreading salt and grit across driveways and walkways when winter rolls around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% (£3.99) Treadstone Premium Rigger Gloves: was £9.99 now £6 at Homes and Gardens Extras Don't let the winter frost put a stop to your outdoor jobs. These affordable Treadstone gardening gloves are made from tough, durable faux suede, helping to protect your hands whilst you get on with everything that needs doing outside. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (£42.75) Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Cordless Brushless Secateurs: was £170.99 now £128.24 at Ryobi With the leaves starting to fall, now's a good time to get on top of any pruning. These Ryobi cordless secateurs are great for cutting back branches and tidying up overgrown plants, and they're currently reduced by almost £43. Read more Read less ▼

US deals

Save 58% ($21) AllJoy Weeding Tool Set: was $35.99 now $14.99 at Walmart If your garden edges could do with a little attention, this set is worth a look. It's designed to help with fiddly maintenance jobs, including keeping the edges along paths, driveways and patios looking neat and tidy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($6.90) Hekiway Plant Covers (2-pack): was $45.99 now $39.09 at Amazon Don't leave your favourite trees and shrubs exposed when the temperature drops. These plant covers offer an extra layer of protection against harsh frost, making them useful if you live somewhere that regularly experiences colder winter conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% ($41) Darkiron Leaf Blower: was $99.99 now $58.99 at Walmart Falling leaves can quickly take over, so having a decent leaf blower to hand makes all the difference. This cordless model is currently available at Walmart with more than $40 off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($40) GlimmaX Electric Snow Blower: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon If you're fed up with tackling heavy snowfall using a traditional shovel, this electric snow blower could be a great upgrade – especially with $40 off. Read more Read less ▼