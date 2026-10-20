This Beko coffee machine has 50 drink options, and can even make cold brew

QUICK SUMMARY Beko has launched the CaffeExperto CEG8564X bean to cup coffee machine. Priced at £699.99, the Beko CaffeExperto CEG8564X has up to 50 different coffee options, including hot and cold brew.

Beko has just launched the newest bean to cup coffee machine to its CaffeExperto range, and it looks like its most impressive one yet. The Beko CaffeExperto CEG8564X offers up to 50 different coffees on its large touchscreen, and comes with everything you need to make espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and even cold brew.

I’ve covered home and kitchen for years on T3, so I feel a little stupid that I didn’t know that Beko made coffee machines! But I have to say I’m incredibly impressed by the Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine CEG8564X , and think it could challenge the likes of De’Longhi and KitchenAid.

As a bean to cup coffee machine, the Beko CaffeExperto CEG8564X has a built-in bean grinder, and a 400g bean hopper at the top. With 13 grind settings to choose from and 19-bar pressure, the Beko CaffeExperto CEG8564X can make up to 50 different coffees, including hot and cold options – and even cold brew.

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The Beko CaffeExperto CEG8564X has a 6.8-inch colour touchscreen at the top which allows you to choose your drink of choice, and adjust its settings where needed, like temperature and shots. It also connects to the HomeDirect app which can further personalise your drinks, and make them remotely.

(Image credit: Beko)

With its 2-litre water tank, the Beko CaffeExperto CEG8564X can make multiple drinks, and can even brew two drinks at once with its dual nozzles. It can also make milk-based drinks using its 0.6-litre milk carafe and integrated frother.

The frother uses Beko’s CreamyPro technology to make velvety frothed milk for lattes, cappuccinos and other milky coffees. I couldn’t tell if the Beko CaffeExperto CEG8564X can be used for both dairy and plant-based milks, but as most coffee machines have this expertise, I imagine the Beko CaffeExperto CEG8564X does too.

The Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine CEG8564X is available to buy for £699.99 at Beko and select retailers, like Amazon and Currys . It’s a little costly, but considering its features and technology, the Beko CaffeExperto CEG8564X is reasonably priced, and cheaper than its competitors.